Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Black Rooster

We’re back with another round of Doctors’ Orders, a series in which Midlands physicians weigh in on what to eat at some of our favorite local restaurants. Today, we’re dining at Black Rooster, a “Frenchish” eatery in West Columbia.

First, we asked Dr. Trevor Morris, MD, primary care physician at Spring Valley Family Practice, what he’d order.

“I like sharing plates tapas style,” Dr. Morris said. “This provides variety and decreases my portion sizes. I would order the Moules Frites (mussels and fries) to split with the table, and a side salad or vegetable. I always try to add a healthy option to supplement my meals.”

Next up is Dr. Venkata Sai Bhavana Chinnakotla, MD from Lexington Endocrinology.

“I like trying vegetarian options,” Dr. Chinnakotla said. “Well-seasoned veggies taste amazing, and Black Rooster knows how to get it right. I’d choose the Vegetables Du Jour — a good balance of greens, protein, and fiber.”

