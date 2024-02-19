Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Market on Main

Chefs — er, we mean Soda Citizens — today, we’ve prepared for you a new dish of Doctors’ Orders, the series in which Midlands doctors share what they like to eat at some of our favorite local restaurants.

We’re dining with Alvin Strasburger, MD, who recently joined Lexington OB/GYN, at Market on Main as he shares his pick of plates from the one-stop shop for a quick bite to eat, a cocktail after work, or a leisurely dinner. Bon appétit.

“When I’m eating somewhere with lots of great options like Market on Main, I always like sharing plates. That way it allows me to try new things and ensures I get a variety of nutrients while maintaining portion control (and maybe controlling cost too!).

Some of my favorite shareable options at Market on Main are the Japanese baked mussels, the burrata, and the salads. The mussels, rich in protein, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids, complement the burrata’s healthy fats and calcium.

I Iove local fresh produce, and the Tijuana Caesar salad provides a range of vitamins and antioxidants, as well as fiber. This approach helps me make sure that I get food from many different food groups, and l get to enjoy the company too!”

More garlic confit for me