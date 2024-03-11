Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Villa Tronco

We’re welcoming in the spring season with another round of Doctors’ Orders, a series in which Midlands physicians weigh in on what to eat at some of our favorite local restaurants. Today, we’re dining at Villa Tronco, a family-owned Italian eatery with a rich history, dubbed “the oldest restaurant in the state of South Carolina.”

Dining with us and sharing his piatti preferiti is Dr. Mark D. Wild of South Carolina OB/GYN Associates.

“I’d start with the Villa Tronco house salad with the Villa Tronco dressing on the side. For my main dish, I would order the pasta primavera, which has a nice mix of vegetables and a light tomato-based marinara sauce with fewer calories than other Italian sauces. Pasta dishes tend to be large, so I limit my portion size and plan to take some home for leftovers.

One strategy to maintain a healthy weight that has worked for me is to have the mindset of eating until I am no longer hungry, not until I feel full.”

Secret benefits of the zesty zucchini