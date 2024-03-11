Sponsored Content
Wellness

Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Villa Tronco

Dr. Wild of South Carolina OB/GYN Associates shares his recommended order at “the oldest restaurant in the state of South Carolina.”

March 11, 2024 • 
Garcelle Vierra ErdieLexington Medical Center
Sponsored by
LexingtonMedicalCenter_COLA_3.14.24

In August 2020, Villa Tronco celebrated their 80th anniversary.

Photo via @villatronco

We’re welcoming in the spring season with another round of Doctors’ Orders, a series in which Midlands physicians weigh in on what to eat at some of our favorite local restaurants. Today, we’re dining at Villa Tronco, a family-owned Italian eatery with a rich history, dubbed “the oldest restaurant in the state of South Carolina.”

Dining with us and sharing his piatti preferiti is Dr. Mark D. Wild of South Carolina OB/GYN Associates.

“I’d start with the Villa Tronco house salad with the Villa Tronco dressing on the side. For my main dish, I would order the pasta primavera, which has a nice mix of vegetables and a light tomato-based marinara sauce with fewer calories than other Italian sauces. Pasta dishes tend to be large, so I limit my portion size and plan to take some home for leftovers.

One strategy to maintain a healthy weight that has worked for me is to have the mindset of eating until I am no longer hungry, not until I feel full.”

Secret benefits of the zesty zucchini

More from COLAtoday
A turtle at the South Carolina Aquarium
Sponsored
Sea what’s happening at the South Carolina Aquarium this Spring Break
Sponsored by
A headshot of Ansley Stewart.
Sponsored
Can’t-miss concert: See Ansley Stewart ‘create life out of thin air’
Sponsored by
Multi-BearShadowGiveaway (1).gif
Sponsored
Win weekend passes to Bear Shadow music festival in Highlands, NC
Sponsored by
A colorful bouquet of flowers in a black and white vase in front of a white painting and a black painting in a museum
Sponsored
Countdown to Art Blossoms at the CMA
Sponsored by