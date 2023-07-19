SUBSCRIBE
Get walk-in care at Prisma Health’s orthopedic same-day clinic

Here’s where to get same-day treatment for that strain, sprain, fracture, or other activity-related injury.

July 19, 2023 
Prisma Health
Prisma Health orthopedic physician examining a patient's arm in an office

In addition to being cheaper than emergency room care, most insurances are accepted at Prisma Health orthopedic urgent care locations.

Photo by Field Brabham/Prisma Health

There you were, killing it — and then a strain, sprain, or injury stopped everything. Whether a child athlete, adult runner, or just someone who has an unexpected injury and you need somewhere to get treated (fast), Prisma Health has the Midlands covered with two walk-in urgent orthopedic care centers — no appointment needed.

Patients ages 2+ and athletes of all levels can get comprehensive care at the Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care locations in Columbia and Lexington. Bonus: You’ll be treated by the same physicians who treat the Gamecocks’ elite athletes.

Offering on-site X-ray, casting, and Durable Medical Equipment, the urgent care orthopedic physicians can treat:

  • Sprains
  • Strains
  • Fractures
  • Lacerations
  • Sports medicine injuries
  • Chronic knee, shoulder, elbow, and ankle pain

While head injuries and concussions should be treated at the nearest emergency facility, this orthopedic urgent care option gives people dealing with the unexpected a specialized + same-day injury treatment option — so you can get back to what you want to do faster.

Know where to go (before it happens)

