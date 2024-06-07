Support Us Button Widget
How Urgent Care can save your summer

With unrelenting heat comes summer-related illness and injuries — and it’s now easier than ever to treat them with the help of Prisma Health Urgent Care.

June 7, 2024 
Anne WeberPrisma Health
Scenes from inside and outside a Prisma Health Urgent Care.

Prisma Health providers can communicate your health plan with each other, whether it’s for a primary care visit or specialty service referral — talk about efficient care.

It’s never a convenient time to be sick, especially with summer plans on the horizon. Luckily, Prisma Health Urgent Care is open every day from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. — including weekends and holidays.

You can book your visit ahead of time, or just walk in to your closest location.

When to go

Prisma Health Urgent Care providers are at the ready to help you nip your summer-related concerns in the bud. Think: non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries related to...

  • Heat
  • Hydration
  • Skin protection
  • Grilling + cooking
  • Water sports

Where to go

With 15 locations throughout the Upstate and Midlands (and several more opening later this year), there’s likely a Prisma Health Urgent Care near your home, workplace, or favorite shop.

Don’t want to drive? Virtual visits are available, too.

Bonus: Prisma Health Urgent Care has on-site medication dispensing, so you don’t have to make a trip to the pharmacy for your prescription.

Book your visit (or just walk in)

