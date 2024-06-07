How Urgent Care can save your summer

It’s never a convenient time to be sick, especially with summer plans on the horizon. Luckily, Prisma Health Urgent Care is open every day from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. — including weekends and holidays.

You can book your visit ahead of time, or just walk in to your closest location.

When to go

Prisma Health Urgent Care providers are at the ready to help you nip your summer-related concerns in the bud. Think: non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries related to...



Heat

Hydration

Skin protection

Grilling + cooking

Water sports

Where to go

With 15 locations throughout the Upstate and Midlands (and several more opening later this year), there’s likely a Prisma Health Urgent Care near your home, workplace, or favorite shop.

Don’t want to drive? Virtual visits are available, too.

Bonus: Prisma Health Urgent Care has on-site medication dispensing, so you don’t have to make a trip to the pharmacy for your prescription.

