Prisma Health On Call: Ask your diabetes questions

What diabetes questions do you have for Prisma Health specialists?

November 15, 2023 • 
Bethany Harris
It’s estimated that 115+ million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes — and South Carolina is among the states with the most cases.

When it comes to diabetes, education is power. The reason: The disease is largely preventable — and understanding the positive impact of lifestyle habits goes a long way in preventing and treating the condition.

That’s why in this month’s installment of Prisma Health On Call, we’re connecting readers to Prisma Health clinicians, who are on call and ready to answer your diabetes-related questions.

Think:
❓ Can diabetes be cured or reversed?
❓ Do you have practical tips for implementing positive lifestyle habits?
❓ I have prediabetes — how do I stop it from turning into diabetes?
How serious is diabetes, really?
Help — how do I get through the holidays as a diabetic?

Submit your questions, and we’ll share the experts’ answers in a few weeks.

And if you have diabetes or think you could be at risk, see how Prisma Health’s Diabetes Self-Management + Diabetes Prevention programs can help.

Ask the experts

