Quick relief close to home: New urgent care opens in Cayce

Sometimes you need medical attention right away, but don’t need the level of care of an emergency room. At times like these, Lexington Medical Center’s new Urgent Care can help.

Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week, the Cayce location features an:



Urgent care

Imaging center with X-ray, CT, and MRI capabilities

On-site laboratory

Bonus: The on-site imaging services and lab allow providers to diagnose illness + injury (and get you the help you need) faster.

Visit the 15,422-sqft location at 1111 Knox Abbott Dr. for treatment of minor illnesses and injuries when you can’t get in to see your doctor or when you need care after hours — no appointment needed.

Pro tip: Use the MyChart app to let providers know you’re on the way and reduce your waiting time.

Know the difference between urgent care and the ER?