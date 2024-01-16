Sponsored Content
Wellness

Quick relief close to home: New urgent care opens in Cayce

Lexington Medical Center recently opened a brand new Urgent Care at its Cayce location.

January 16, 2024 • 
Lexington Medical CenterGarcelle Vierra Erdie
Sponsored by
Exterior of Lexington Medical Center's new Cayce Urgent Care location. A brick building with a green and white sign out front and "Urgent Care" written in red letters above the front door.

“Urgent” Care is the right choice when you can’t wait a day or two to see your primary care provider.

Photo provided by Lexington Medical Center

Sometimes you need medical attention right away, but don’t need the level of care of an emergency room. At times like these, Lexington Medical Center’s new Urgent Care can help.

Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week, the Cayce location features an:

  • Urgent care
  • Imaging center with X-ray, CT, and MRI capabilities
  • On-site laboratory

Bonus: The on-site imaging services and lab allow providers to diagnose illness + injury (and get you the help you need) faster.

Visit the 15,422-sqft location at 1111 Knox Abbott Dr. for treatment of minor illnesses and injuries when you can’t get in to see your doctor or when you need care after hours — no appointment needed.

Pro tip: Use the MyChart app to let providers know you’re on the way and reduce your waiting time.

Know the difference between urgent care and the ER?

More from COLAtoday
Photos of new green and yellow pain and grocery store signage in EdVenture's children's market in Columbia, SC.
Sponsored
Calling all small shoppers: See EdVenture’s kids’ supermarket renovation
Sponsored by
A rendering of Chapin Pediatric Dentistry.
Sponsored
This new dentist office is something to smile about
Sponsored by
AllSouth Federal Credit Union
Sponsored
3 tips for planning the vacation of your dreams
Sponsored by
COLA Wellness-Prisma Health New Year-1.12.23.jpg
Wellness
3 COLA New Year’s resolutions to try
December 19, 2023
 · 
Staff