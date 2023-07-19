SUBSCRIBE
Wellness

We’re launching something new...

July 19, 2023 • 
Staff
woman exercising with a window in the background

The monthly wellness newsletter will offer both fun and informative health topics that make living healthy anything but boring.

Photo via Unsplash

We’ve been working on something special for you, COLA.

We’re launching a brand new wellness newsletter in partnership with Prisma Health, focused on eating better, moving more, sleeping well, and feeling all-around stronger in mind, body, and soul in the Midlands.

Look for the first edition of COLA Wellness in your inbox today at noon, where we’ll cover:

  • 10 ways to embrace summer (the healthy way)
  • How to stay safe and cool in the SC heat
  • Local farmers markets to check out
  • Free at-home workouts
  • And more.

Bonus: You can also let us know what topics you want to see in future newsletters.

