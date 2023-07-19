We’re launching something new...

We’ve been working on something special for you, COLA.

We’re launching a brand new wellness newsletter in partnership with Prisma Health, focused on eating better, moving more, sleeping well, and feeling all-around stronger in mind, body, and soul in the Midlands.

Look for the first edition of COLA Wellness in your inbox today at noon, where we’ll cover:



10 ways to embrace summer (the healthy way)

How to stay safe and cool in the SC heat

Local farmers markets to check out

Free at-home workouts

And more.

Bonus: You can also let us know what topics you want to see in future newsletters.