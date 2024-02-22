What can you buy in the Midlands for 500K

See how far your dollar can take you in Columbia’s fast moving real estate market. Here are five homes that may pique your interest.

February 22, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Built in 1905, this historic home has all original floors. | Photo by Coldwell Banker Realty

According to Realtor.com’s 2024 Housing Forecast, Columbia ranks 86 out of 100 in Largest U.S. Metros, predicting a slight decrease in the existing home median sale price year-over-year. Predictions aside, here are five homes for sale for ~500K, so you can see how far a dollar goes in Cola’s hot real estate market.

117 Dove Ridge Rd., Columbia

  • 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,227 sqft
  • $500,000

Located in Northeast Columbia in Fishers Wood, this recently renovated home just hit the market. Built on a half-acre lot, the living room opens to a large back deck overlooking the yard.
1420 Saugus Ct., Chapin

  • 3 bed, 2.5 baths, 2,679 sqft
  • $499,950

Located in the Palmetto Shores neighborhood, the Bellamy II home features high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, a primary suite, a bonus room, and sunroom. It also includes community amenities like a boat ramp and pools.
1100 Bryan St., Columbia

  • 3 bed, 3 bath, 2,954 sqft
  • $459,000

Built in 1905, this Elmwood Park gem blends historic charm with urban convenience, featuring single-level living, original floors, three fireplaces, and expansive outdoor spaces, all within reach of downtown.

A rendering of the new townhomes in Melrose Heights. | Graphic via Stephanie%20Lucas, BHHS Midlands Real Estate

2506 Bratton St., Columbia

  • 4 bed, 4 bath, 2,249 sqft
  • $499,000

Expected to be completed by fall of this year, these new three-story townhomes feature modern amenities and are located in Melrose Heights. With easy access to Gervais Street and Trenholm Road, this is a perfect location to get around Cola.
2315 Lady St., Columbia

  • 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,904 sqft
  • $450,000

Built in 1929, this completely renovated Victorian home is convenient to downtown, Five Points, and Columbia’s universities. Plus, the property features a courtyard and renovated 700 sqft. two bedroom, two bathroom space with a two car garage to rent or use as an in-law suite.