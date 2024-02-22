What can you buy in the Midlands for 500K

According to Realtor.com’s 2024 Housing Forecast, Columbia ranks 86 out of 100 in Largest U.S. Metros, predicting a slight decrease in the existing home median sale price year-over-year. Predictions aside, here are five homes for sale for ~500K, so you can see how far a dollar goes in Cola’s hot real estate market.

117 Dove Ridge Rd., Columbia



4 bed, 2 bath, 2,227 sqft

$500,000

Located in Northeast Columbia in Fishers Wood, this recently renovated home just hit the market. Built on a half-acre lot, the living room opens to a large back deck overlooking the yard.

1420 Saugus Ct., Chapin



3 bed, 2.5 baths, 2,679 sqft

$499,950

Located in the Palmetto Shores neighborhood, the Bellamy II home features high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, a primary suite, a bonus room, and sunroom. It also includes community amenities like a boat ramp and pools.

1100 Bryan St., Columbia



3 bed, 3 bath, 2,954 sqft

$459,000

Built in 1905, this Elmwood Park gem blends historic charm with urban convenience, featuring single-level living, original floors, three fireplaces, and expansive outdoor spaces, all within reach of downtown.

A rendering of the new townhomes in Melrose Heights. | Graphic via Stephanie%20Lucas, BHHS Midlands Real Estate

2506 Bratton St., Columbia



4 bed, 4 bath, 2,249 sqft

$499,000

Expected to be completed by fall of this year, these new three-story townhomes feature modern amenities and are located in Melrose Heights. With easy access to Gervais Street and Trenholm Road, this is a perfect location to get around Cola.

2315 Lady St., Columbia



3 bed, 2 bath, 1,904 sqft

$450,000

Built in 1929, this completely renovated Victorian home is convenient to downtown, Five Points, and Columbia’s universities. Plus, the property features a courtyard and renovated 700 sqft. two bedroom, two bathroom space with a two car garage to rent or use as an in-law suite.