What’s new at First Thursday

Table of Contents
Downtown Columbia’s First Thursday event is back to celebrate the end of summer as Main Street comes alive with a business opening, new art at the Arcade Mall, and live music in Boyd Plaza and beyond.
From First Thursday traditions to fresh additions, here’s what you’ll see at tomorrow’s free event from 6-9 p.m.
What to see
- Kao Thai grand opening: Before the main event kicks off, join Kao Thai at its new Main Street location for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Celebrate with complimentary bites, sangria, happy hour specials, and live music from Chris Reed. Plus, witness live painting from United in Paint.
- Spotted Salamander on Main: Staying open late for First Thursday, the 1441 Main St. spot will have The Water Kickers performing on the patio.
- Art at The Arcade Mall: From 6-9 p.m., immerse yourself in a live art experience featuring artists at work, and displays from 10+ local artists.
- Jasper Galleries at Sound Bites Eatery will be showcasing the work of Amy Kuenzie.
- College Bash! at Columbia Museum of Art: From 5-8 p.m., college students are invited for an evening of artistic exploration, free giveaways, and a live broadcast from WUSC-FM.
- First Thursday at Mast General: The Chris Compton Band will perform outside from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Hendrix Rooftop Specials: Hendrix will offer rooftop drink specials including $5 local drafts and $10 specialty cocktails.
- Patio Party at Smoked: The event features the new Peak Drift seasonal brew, canned beers for purchase, food from an outdoor kitchen, and opportunities to win Peak Drift swag.
Music at Boyd Plaza
- 5:30 p.m.: Set the mood with DJ Lady Marauder’s funk, soul, and dance tracks.
- 7:30 p.m.: Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to groove to George Fetner and the Strays.