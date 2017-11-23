Why do we celebrate today?

Happy Thanksgiving, Columbia.

Thanksgiving: The official Turkey Pardoning (a.k.a bad dad jokes), Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (this year throwing it back with Flo Rida, 98 Degrees + the Goo Goo dolls), three NFL games and 64 million turkeys consumed in the U.S. 🦃

But where did this tradition start? In 1621, Plymouth colonists (known as pilgrims today) and Wampanoag Indians shared an Autumn harvest feast. Then in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared it a federal holiday. Now, it’s a time to celebrate all that we’re thankful for.

This Thanksgiving, we hope you’ll spend time with your friends, family and even take some time for yourself.

Here are some ideas for family time around Columbia today, post or prior to food coma:



Go on a post-turkey walk around the Riverwalk . You can walk off 150 calories in just 35 minutes. 👟 (Great spot for a nice family photo, too.)

. 👟 Main Street ICE ( 1501 Main St, Boyd Plaza ) officially opens today . ❄ A family ice skating session will for sure put you in the holiday spirit. ( Don’t forget to pack a thermos of hot cocoa; it’s chilly out today. ) See the full hours + prices

( ) . ❄ A family ice skating session will for sure put you in the holiday spirit. ( ) Nickelodeon Theatre is doing a special Thanksgiving presentation of The Last Waltz 8:30-10:30 p.m. It’s the perfect way for the family all about some rock n’ roll to close out the day. 🤘

From the COLAtoday team, we’d like to thank you for starting your day with us daily. 💙 And, we’re especially thankful for first responders and those in the service industry who are out there working today.

Happy Thanksgiving, Cola. And don’t forget to keep up with us all weekend on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

– Chloe, Beth + Sam

Want to see your event in our newsletter? Head over to the Events Page and let us help you spread the word.

