Your guide to the 2023 St. Pat’s Festival in Columbia, SC

The 41st annual St. Pat’s festival is returning to Five Points on Saturday, March 18. With more than 30,000 in attendance, it’s the biggest event of the year for the Five Points village and brings in $7+ million to the City of Columbia and Richland County.

Don’t forget about these family events before running off to your favorite artist’s stage:



Get to the Green Choose your own adventure for Cola’s longest road race. Register now

for Cola’s longest road race. St. Pat’s Parade enjoy the one-mile parade starting on Devine Street and ending on Sims Avenue.

starting on Devine Street and ending on Sims Avenue. Pot O’Gold Playland and located on the 800 block of Harden Street, the Kids’ Zone will feature kid-friendly activities and rides.

This year’s festival will be hosted by local hip-hop activist FatRat da Czar and feature 20 bands across four stages. You’re in luck — we are also giving you a sneak peek into who’s going to be headlining and shamrockin’ the anticipated weekend.

Pro tip: grab a beer and get to a stage early to have the best seat in the house for when your favorite headliner performs. Photo provided by St. Pat’s in Five Points

Headlining bands

🌙 Moon Taxi — This indie-alternative rock band based in Nashville, TN is known for their electric festival appearances.

🔥 Nate Smith — Viral alert. Known for his viral hit “Wildfire” on TikTok, this country artist is comin’ to Cola.

🚙 Drivin N Cryin — Based in Atlanta, GA, this folk rock band is returning to Five Points for the first time since 2017.

🧠 Hippo Campus — Rock out with this indie band that was selected as the band for NPR’s Favorite New Artist of 2017.

Purchase general admission tickets for $25 in advance until March 17 or $30 at the gate. Click here to meet the other 16 bands coming to Cola in March.

You didn’t think we’d leave out our yearly teaser playlist for St. Pat’s did you?

We know sometimes it’s easier to recognize songs before you recognize the musician, so we put together a small Spotify playlist.

We think these 57 songs will help introduce you to the lineup, so come March 18, you can sing along when your favorite artists perform.