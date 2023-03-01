1600 Gervais Street property sold to USC

The University of South Carolina Development Foundation purchased 1.3 acres at the corner of Gervais and Pickens streets, across from the recently renovated Home2 Suites.

This property is catty-corner to the WB Whaley House that’s been recently renovated, and is the future site of Knowledge Perk Coffee and several upstairs apartments.

In 2019, the foundation purchased the former Christian Science Church with plans to renovate the space and house the university’s Children’s Law Center, conveniently across from USC’s law school.

According to The Post and Courier, the building housing Havens Framemakers and Gallery will be demolished and will move next door to the 1620 Gervais St. building beside Complete Car Care.

