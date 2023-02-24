Construction is done on the W. B. Smith Whaley House

Table of Contents
Mashburn Construction announced that the renovations at the historic W. B. Smith Whaley House are complete.
Let’s recap this project
Constructed in 1892, the ~8,000 sqft, three-story building was originally a residential home until it was transformed into the The Dunbar Funeral Home in the 1920s.
Historic renovation on the Nationally Registered Property — located on the corner of Gervais and Pickens Streets — began in 2022 and promised to feature:
- A cafe on the first floor, occupied by Knowledge Perk, a popular Rock Hill-based coffee shop.
- Several apartments on the second floor
- A porch
- A fitness center
If you are dreaming of living in a newly renovated historical apartment, you better show interest quickly, there are only ~six apartments available to rent.