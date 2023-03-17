3 u-pick farms to check out this spring 🍓

Did you know? Our agriculture-driven state has nearly 25,000 farms and 4.8 million acres of farmland.

If you’d like to get hands-on by picking your favorite fruits and veggies this spring, plan an outing to these agritourism destinations in the Olde English District:



Cotton Hills Farm and Market

Bush-N-Vine Farm Pro tip : Check out the Farm Cafe before you leave for fresh donuts, ice cream, slushies, hotdogs + more.

: Check out the Farm Cafe before you leave for fresh donuts, ice cream, slushies, hotdogs + more. McLeod Farms

SEE THE FULL LIST OF FARMS