3 u-pick farms to check out this spring 🍓

Did you know? Our agriculture-driven state has nearly 25,000 farms and 4.8 million acres of farmland.
If you’d like to get hands-on by picking your favorite fruits and veggies this spring, plan an outing to these agritourism destinations in the Olde English District:
- Cotton Hills Farm and Market | 2575 Lowrys Hwy, Chester (~1 hour from Columbia) | This family-owned farm offers u-pick strawberries April-June with the chance to pick your own peaches, tomatoes, flowers, sweet corn, okra, and more in June through the end of summer. Head back in the fall for pumpkins and collards during the winter months.
- Bush-N-Vine Farm | 1650 Filbert Hwy, York (~1 hour from Columbia) | What started as a peach farm has branched into much more. Guests can pick their own strawberries, blueberries, peaches, blackberries, sunflowers, and pumpkins, all depending on the season. Pro tip: Check out the Farm Cafe before you leave for fresh donuts, ice cream, slushies, hotdogs + more.
- McLeod Farms | 29247 Hwy 151, McBee | (~1 hour from Columbia) | Since 1916, this farm has been growing delicious peaches and other produce. Starting in April, the farm invites guests to fill their buckets full of juicy strawberries. With 800+ acres of peaches, 60 acres of strawberries, 10 acres of blackberries, and more, McLeod Farms has a lot to explore.*