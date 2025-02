Aw shucks, you don’t want to miss this. On Sunday, Feb. 23, The Grand on Main is serving up an epic oyster feast with all-you-can-eat oysters, tasty sides, and two drink tickets featuring Wicked Weed beers during the Wicked Weed Oyster Roast launch party.

From 1-7 p.m., enjoy fresh flavors, cold brews, and great vibes. Pro tip: Tickets are limited — snag yours for $45 (single) or $80 (couple) before they’re gone.

