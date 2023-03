The winter days are almost behind us, COLA. That means spring days filled with outdoor activities are ahead.

Here are a few of our fave ways to hit the water:



Paddle past the blooming Rocky Shoals Spider Lilies at Landsford Canal in May and June.

in May and June. Kayak + canoe at state parks like Cheraw State Park in Chesterfield County and Goodale State Park in Kershaw County.

like Cheraw State Park in Chesterfield County and Goodale State Park in Kershaw County. Check out the larger bodies of water in the region, including Lake Wateree, Lake Wylie, and Lake Monticello for water sports.*

