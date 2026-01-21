5 simple habits that matter any time of year

By the end of January, many people have already let go of big resolutions — and that’s okay. Supporting your health doesn’t require a perfect reset or an all-or-nothing mindset.

In fact, meaningful, lasting change often comes from small, realistic habits you can build on over time. Whether you’re looking for more energy, better stress management, or stronger long-term health, these five tips from Lexington Health are a great place to start, no matter the date on the calendar.

1. Make preventive care a priority

One of the most important steps you can take for your health is staying up to date on routine care. Annual physicals, recommended screenings, and regular check-ins for ongoing conditions help catch potential issues early, when they’re often easier to manage. If an appointment has been sitting on your to-do list, now is a good time to schedule it.

2. Move more — in ways you enjoy

Physical activity doesn’t have to mean long or intense workouts. Walking, stretching, swimming, gardening, or dancing all count. Aim for about 150 minutes of movement each week (roughly 30 minutes a day, five days a week) and remember it can be broken into shorter sessions. Choosing movement you enjoy makes consistency easier and supports heart health, strength, balance, and mood.

3. Focus on nourishment, not perfection

Healthy eating isn’t about strict rules or cutting out entire food groups. Instead, think about balance and nourishment. Adding more fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and water to your day can make a meaningful impact. Small changes — like swapping sugary drinks for water or adding one extra vegetable to a meal — add up over time.

4. Prioritize sleep and stress management

As routines settle in, sleep and stress are easy to overlook, but both play a major role in overall health. Poor sleep and chronic stress are linked to higher risks of heart disease, diabetes, anxiety, and depression. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night and build stress-relief practices into your routine, whether that’s deep breathing, prayer, mindfulness, movement, or time with loved ones.

5. Set realistic, achievable goals

If big resolutions didn’t stick, you’re not alone. Instead of aiming for drastic changes, focus on one or two small habits you can realistically maintain. Progress doesn’t have to be fast to be effective — consistency is what leads to lasting change, and goals can always evolve as life does.

Taking care of your health doesn’t depend on the time of year, it’s about making choices that support you where you are right now. Even small, steady steps can have a lasting impact. Whether you’re starting fresh or simply adjusting your routine, it’s never too late to invest in your well-being.