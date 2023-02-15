SUBSCRIBE
6 random acts of kindness to brighten up Columbia’s community

Put a smile on your neighbor’s face with these random acts of kindness.

February 15, 2023 
Kristen Templeton608 Dayten Rose
Cola-skyline-0374

We challenge you to perform a random act of kindness before the sun sets.

Photo by COLAtoday team

Table of Contents
Bring treats to work
Pay for a student’s lunch
Show local businesses some love
Plant native species
Help our furry friends
Volunteer with local organizations

February is the season of love, but we’re adding kindness to the mix. Today is National Random Acts of Kindness Day, but these acts can be performed any time of year.

From simple gestures to volunteering your time, here are six random acts of kindness you can perform to make a neighbor’s day or brighten up the community.

Bring treats to work

Next time you’re on the way to work, grab your coworkers some coffee or pastries. Pro tip: donuts from The Donut Guy and brews from Cool Beans Coffee Company are a perfect pairing.

Pay for a student’s lunch

School lunches cost ~$3 a day, which for many students can be a burden. Call your local school district’s nutrition services and ask to pay a student’s backdue charges.

Show local businesses some love

It’s no secret that we love our local businesses. Next time you stop by your go-to spots, tip generously or write a positive review.

Plant native species

Add some green to your community by planting native species. Use the National Wildlife Federation’s Native Plant Finder to start your search.

Help our furry friends

Consider fostering or adopting a furry friend in need of a home, or volunteer at a local shelter like The Humane Society. You can also donate monetarily or drop off blankets, toys, food, and supplies.

Volunteer with local organizations

Check out our growing list of organizations with local volunteer opportunities.

