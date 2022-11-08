A fall getaway roundup of Charlotte, NC’s must-visit places

Looking for a seasonal escape? Enter: Charlotte, NC — a city filled with can’t-miss autumnal sips + bites, outdoor outings + shopping experiences. Here’s our round-up of Charlotte’s best things to see, do, and eat:

Indulge in fall flavors:

Charlotte is ripe with scenic views and sprawling vineyards. Photo provided by Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority

Plan a perfect autumn outing:

Get cozy at Treehouse Vineyards

Take in the scenery at Veronét Vineyards & Winery the perfect backdrop to enjoy a tasting flight paired with charcuterie.

For city scenery, grab a seat at Merchant and Trade’s

Afterward, head over to Spectrum Center

Get a seasonal wardrobe refresh:

For high end shops, head to SouthPark

Visit Concord Mills

Looking for something more local? Spend a day in South End