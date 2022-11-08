A fall getaway roundup of Charlotte, NC’s must-visit places

Table of Contents
Looking for a seasonal escape? Enter: Charlotte, NC — a city filled with can’t-miss autumnal sips + bites, outdoor outings + shopping experiences. Here’s our round-up of Charlotte’s best things to see, do, and eat:
Indulge in fall flavors:
- Choose from a selection of seasonal shareables like Camarones al Curry and Duck and Butternut Meloso at Bulla Gastrobar, a Southpark neighborhood restaurant known for Spanish tapas and cuisine.
- Located in the Mint Museum in Uptown Charlotte, Mariposa is a multicultural restaurant featuring dishes from around the world that pairs culinary indulgence with culture on the outdoor balcony.
- Enjoy the flavors of fall when you sip on HEX Coffee’s unique Kabocha Squash Latte (think: sweet potato mixed with pumpkin, with hints of star anise and cardamom).
- Prefer a pint? Try the award-winning NoDa Brewing Company’s pumpkin flavored Gordegous or try The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Mecktoberfest for malty notes of roasted caramel.
- End the night at Dot Dot Dot, a speakeasy hidden in the backlot of Park Road Shopping Center, for a glass of NC Apple Cider (a mix of Four Roses Bourbon, Laird’s Applejack, fresh apple cider and lemon).
Plan a perfect autumn outing:
- Get cozy at Treehouse Vineyards and enjoy locally-produced vintages by the firepit.
- Take in the scenery at Veronét Vineyards & Winery and admire the sweeping views of the vineyard and Crowders Mountain — the perfect backdrop to enjoy a tasting flight paired with charcuterie.
- For city scenery, grab a seat at Merchant and Trade’s rooftop bar overlooking the Queen City skyline.
- Afterward, head over to Spectrum Center, home to the Charlotte Hornets and host to a variety of events year-round (think: concerts, conferences, and more).
Get a seasonal wardrobe refresh:
- For high end shops, head to SouthPark for your favorites from Gucci to Tory Burch.
- Visit Concord Mills for big name brands like Coach and Brooks Brothers. Bonus: Check out family-friendly entertainment like SEA LIFE Aquarium and The Speedpark at Concord Mills.
- Looking for something more local? Spend a day in South End at boutiques like Bonobos, Uniquities + more.*