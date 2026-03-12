When and where to spot hummingbirds in Columbia

Spring is right around the corner, and our feathery friends are making their way back up the East Coast. One example is the ruby-throated hummingbird, which is expected to migrate through the Columbia area around March 15-March 31.

The ruby-throated hummingbird is the most common hummingbird species on this side of the Mississippi River, and it’s the only one to breed in the eastern US. During the winter, they head to Mexico and Central America to avoid the cold, but once it starts warming up, they move back north.

Catch a glimpse

If you want to see the hummingbirds before they flutter away, you’re in for a pretty sight. The species is known for being nectar feeders, and are attracted to wildflowers, particularly tubular ones that are red or orange. Grab your binoculars and head to a local birding hot spot like:



Lake Murray — the area has many spots that attract birds and their watchers, we recommend the Lake Murray Dam or Dreher Island State Park

Hampton-Preston Garden — Pro tip : Look for birdwatching events

: Look for birdwatching Congaree National Park

Saluda Shoals Park

Sesquicentennial State Park

If you’re looking for more ideas, explore the Carolina Bird Club’s map of birding sites. You can join also the Columbia Audubon Society for wildlife events, including birdwatching.

Other spring spottings

If you venture into birdwatching, you’re bound to see many species. Some can be found in Columbia year-round, like the Carolina wren — SC’s official state bird. Other varieties are just passing through and can be found seasonally in the spring, including:



Indigo bunting

Northern mockingbird

Rose-breasted grosbeak

Scarlet tanager

Warblers

By the time the season is over, Columbia’s next flying phenomenon will be on its way. Every summer, Purple Martins head to Lake Murray with special viewings on Bomb Island.