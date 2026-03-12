The return of the Capital City Bombers

The Capital City Bombers are coming back to Columbia — at least for one weekend this summer.

The Columbia Fireflies will take the field as the Bombers, Columbia’s old minor league team, from Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12 at Segra Park as one of the team’s alternate identities. Fireflies fans may remember a similar promotion in 2024 when the team played as the Columbia Grits.

In addition to these shirts, the team has jerseys and hats for sale online and at the team store. | Photo by COLAtoday

The throwback starts before the first pitch. Capital City Bombers merch is already on sale online and will be available at the park throughout the season. During the Bombers’ weekend itself, Friday night includes a B-25 bobble-plane giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, Saturday wraps with postgame fireworks, and Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. first pitch brings back the classic daytime ballgame with kids running the bases afterward.

A quarter for a hot dog? Can’t beat that. The celebration starts a night early on Thursday, July 9, with 25-cent hot dogs for throwback pricing night alongside the team’s regular $1.50 Bud Light Thursday promotion.

History of the Bombers

The original Bombers played at Capital City Stadium on Assembly Street from 1993 to 2004, winning the South Atlantic League championship in 1998. The team’s first manager was Ron Washington, who later went on to manage in the major leagues. Future big leaguers like David Wright, Scott Kazmir, Angel Pagan, and Yusmeiro Petit all passed through Columbia during the Bombers’ run.

The team’s name references the B-25 crews who trained in Columbia during World War II before the 1942 raid led by Lt. Col. James Doolittle.

As for what’s happening with the old Capital City Stadium, we’re on the lookout daily for updates.