Sports

The return of the Capital City Bombers

The Fireflies revive the Capital City Bombers at Segra Park July 10–12 with throwback merch, promotions, and Columbia baseball history.

March 12, 2026 • 
David Stringer
IMG_5630 Large.png

Mason gives the new Capital City Bombers jerseys two thumbs up. | Photo by COLAtoday

The Capital City Bombers are coming back to Columbia — at least for one weekend this summer.

The Columbia Fireflies will take the field as the Bombers, Columbia’s old minor league team, from Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12 at Segra Park as one of the team’s alternate identities. Fireflies fans may remember a similar promotion in 2024 when the team played as the Columbia Grits.

IMG_5628 Large.png

In addition to these shirts, the team has jerseys and hats for sale online and at the team store. | Photo by COLAtoday

The throwback starts before the first pitch. Capital City Bombers merch is already on sale online and will be available at the park throughout the season. During the Bombers’ weekend itself, Friday night includes a B-25 bobble-plane giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, Saturday wraps with postgame fireworks, and Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. first pitch brings back the classic daytime ballgame with kids running the bases afterward.

A quarter for a hot dog? Can’t beat that. The celebration starts a night early on Thursday, July 9, with 25-cent hot dogs for throwback pricing night alongside the team’s regular $1.50 Bud Light Thursday promotion.

History of the Bombers

The original Bombers played at Capital City Stadium on Assembly Street from 1993 to 2004, winning the South Atlantic League championship in 1998. The team’s first manager was Ron Washington, who later went on to manage in the major leagues. Future big leaguers like David Wright, Scott Kazmir, Angel Pagan, and Yusmeiro Petit all passed through Columbia during the Bombers’ run.

The team’s name references the B-25 crews who trained in Columbia during World War II before the 1942 raid led by Lt. Col. James Doolittle.

As for what’s happening with the old Capital City Stadium, we’re on the lookout daily for updates.

More from COLAtoday
A ruby-throated hummingbird with green feathers on its back, black wings, and a red throat. It's perched on a tree branch.
Culture
When and where to spot hummingbirds in Columbia
Birds like the ruby-throated hummingbird will be appearing in Columbia in the spring — find out where you can go to catch a sighting.
March 12, 2026
 · 
Michael Beausoleil
William Starrett receiving the Order of the Palmetto.jpg
Arts
Ballet leader honored on stage
South Carolina Ballet’s William Starrett received the Order of the Palmetto during the company’s 65th anniversary performance.
March 11, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Congress-StPats5_25-0352.jpg
Your guide to St. Pat’s in Five Points 2026
Plan your day at the 44th annual St. Pat’s in Five Points with this quick guide to music, the parade, races, and more.
March 10, 2026
Larry Hembree.jpg
Arts
Columbia arts leader Larry Hembree to receive Visionary Award
Columbia arts leader Larry Hembree will receive One Columbia’s 2026 Stephen G. Morrison Visionary Award, honoring decades of cultural leadership.
March 10, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Finlay Park Sunset.png
Fitness
Free fitness classes launch at Finlay Park
Nearly 200 free wellness classes — from yoga to Zumba — launch at Finlay Park starting Monday, March 16.
March 9, 2026
Coa_food_by_Southern_Stitched.png
New COLAtoday readers share their favorite restaurants
We asked new COLAtoday subscribers their favorite restaurant in the Columbia area. These 10 spots were mentioned the most.
March 5, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
An acrobat in a metallic outfit shoots a bow and arrow with her feet as a crowd of basketball fans looks on.
Sports

Event Spotlight: ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena
It’s free to attend as the sports network spotlights Greenville and the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.
March 5, 2026
 · 
Danielle Johnson
NCAA WOMENS BASKETBALL: MAR 05 2023 Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship - Tennessee vs South Carolina
Sports
Gamecocks begin SEC Tournament run in Greenville
South Carolina opens the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 6, in Greenville, with fan deals, downtown events, and the Gamecock Club headquarters.
March 4, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_2904 2.jpg
Outdoors
5 spring plant sales to shop around Columbia
Presales are open and spring temps are rising — here’s where to stock up on natives, heirlooms, and blooms before they sell out.
March 3, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
artists alivia.jpeg
Arts
Design & Shine fashion show heads to Camp Cole
Camp Cole collaboration brings inclusive fashion, local artists, and a sold-out runway show to Eastover.
March 2, 2026