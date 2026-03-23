Columbia-born artist brings first Southeastern solo exhibition to CMA

Columbia-born artist Rodney McMillian is taking the Southeast by storm with his first solo exhibition in the region, hosted by the Columbia Museum of Art. Known nationally and internationally, McMillian collaborates closely with the museum to present a show that debuts new work alongside signature pieces exploring the cultural, political, and physical landscapes of the Deep South.

Exploring the deep south

The exhibition spans multiple media, including painting, video, and works assembled from industrial materials and household discards. Much of McMillian’s work examines how Southern histories and landscapes resonate within our homes and bodies, particularly Black bodies, creating a provocative dialogue between environment, identity, and memory.

An immersive experience

Visitors can expect a deeply immersive experience, engaging both the senses and the intellect, as the show challenges viewers to consider the intersections of place, culture, and self.

This collaboration marks a major moment for Columbia’s art scene, providing audiences the chance to encounter an artist whose work shapes conversations on contemporary life and the South’s legacy.

Come experience this groundbreaking exhibition in person.

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