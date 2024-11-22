Try This: A visit to Newberry Opera House

Hey, Cola — David here. I recently visited the Newberry Opera House, a treasure of a venue located halfway between Columbia and Greenville. Built in 1881, the 400-seat Opera House was saved from the wrecking ball and revived in the late 1990s, earning several awards for historic preservation and being named Outstanding Theatre by the League of Historic Theatres.

Here’s more about my experience + their upcoming shows:

What I tried

I attended Ben Folds’ “Paper Airplane Request Tour,” where audience members wrote song requests, folded them into paper airplanes, and launched them onto the stage. My toss flopped, but others soared with requests like “Brick” and “Rockin’ the Suburbs” from the North Carolina artist.

Before the show, I explored downtown Newberry — glowing with neon signs, holiday lights, cafes, and kids practicing pointe in their ballet classes through the Main Street window. Several restaurants are within walking distance of the Opera House, but if you need to drive, parking is a breeze.

Ben Folds at the Newberry Opera House on his “Paper Airplane Request Tour.” Photo by COLAtoday

What not to miss

The Opera House’s “12 Days of Deals” is live, offering discounted tickets. Use code “ELFSAVINGS” for 25% off Puccini’s Tosca, “MERRYDEALS” for 35% off Hannah Dasher, or “HOLIDAYTREATS” for 50% off Celtic Angels Ireland.

What we’re still talking about

From the welcoming staff to the incredible acoustics, the Opera House was a warm, welcoming, and relaxing atmosphere for a performance. I regret missing The Red Clay Strays last year — the Mobile, AL band has been on a meteoric rise and recently sold out a show at the Township Auditorium just hours after tickets went on sale

How you can experience this

Plan your visit and enjoy their “12 Days of Deals” for a perfect holiday outing or gift. Whether you love opera, jazz, country music, or storytelling, the Newberry Opera House has something special waiting for you.