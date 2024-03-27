Try This: Two moving exhibitions exploring history and identity at the CMA
Join us as we recap our experience touring “Interior Lives: Modern American Spaces, 1890-1945" and “Darrel Ellis: Regeneration” at the Columbia Museum of Art.
We recently caught two unique, can’t-miss exhibitions at the Columbia Museum of Art — the first, a one-of-a-kind exploration of American life curated by the CMA, and the second, a convention-bending, emotional collection making its lone Southern stop right here in Columbia.
We loved “Interior Lives” and “Darrel Ellis: Regeneration,” and we think you will too.
What we tried:
We toured both exhibitions with the CMA’s Michael Neumeister and Jackie Adams. Neumeister is responsible for curating “Interior Lives” and gave us in-depth insight into the process of putting together this exhibition, which explores the ways everyday Americans lived between the years of 1890 and 1945 (read: the Gilded Age and the Progressive Era).
Ever toured the Biltmore? Or seen “The Age of Innocence” (one of this writer’s favorites) or, well, HBO’s “The Gilded Age”? This exhibition begins by inviting visitors into the lavish interiors of the upper class before delving into the other side of the wealth gap, showcasing factory workers, switchboard operators, and other working-class Americans.
What we’re still talking about:
Neumeister and Adams took us through “Darrel Ellis: Regeneration,” a show organized by the Baltimore Museum of Art and The Bronx Museum of the Arts that showcases the work of an artist whose work has spent decades unrecognized. Ellis sadly passed away due to complications from AIDS in 1992, and his oeuvre is finally being celebrated in this gorgeous collection.
The year Ellis was born, his father passed away. Though the two never met in person, they were able to meet artistically — when Ellis was 19, he inherited a shoebox of the negatives of his father’s photos, which he then used to create art you’ll see in this show. Through this intergenerational collaboration, Ellis employed painting, printmaking, drawing, sculpture, and photography to produce fascinating variations of family images.
What not to miss:
Simply, both of these shows. “Interior Lives” is not a traveling exhibition, so its time at the CMA is your one chance to experience it. While “Darrel Ellis: Regeneration” is a traveling exhibition, the CMA is its last stop.
How you can experience this:
You can catch both exhibitions (and we recommend you do) through May 12 at the CMA.
Things to know if you go:
- Experience: “Interior Lives” and “Darrel Ellis: Regeneration” at the CMA
- Price: General admission is $8-$13 and free for members
- Website: https://www.columbiamuseum.org/
- Address: 1515 Main St., Columbia, SC
- Hours: Times vary — see the full list of hours.
- Social: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube