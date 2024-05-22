Support Us Button Widget
Vista Guild announces arts donations

The Congaree Vista Guild announced $12,000 in donations to local performing arts groups from the Live on Lincoln event, the finale of the 32nd Annual Artista Vista. The event featured a gallery crawl, lantern-making workshops, and the first Live Art Mart.

May 22, 2024 
David Stringer
William Starrett leads the congo line at Live on Lincoln. | Photo provided by the Congaree Vista Guild

The Congaree Vista Guild announced $12,000 in donations will be made to local performing arts groups from the proceeds of the recent Live on Lincoln event, which served as the finale of the 32nd annual Artista Vista.

“We’re really pleased with the results of this year’s Artista Vista,” Abby Anderson, Congaree Guild Executive Director, said. “We hit or exceeded many of our goals for the various events and are so grateful for the community’s support.”

Event highlights included:

  • Over 11 galleries participated in the annual gallery crawl.
  • 150 lanterns were created in 11 lantern-making workshops for the Lights and Lantern Parade.
  • 56 artists and creators joined the first Live Art Mart.
  • $12,000 was raised for local performing arts groups.

Plan ahead — Artista Vista is scheduled for April 11-13, 2025, featuring a gallery crawl, Art Day, Live Art Mart, a light and lantern parade, and the Live on Lincoln finale.

