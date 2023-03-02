SUBSCRIBE
Be the Broker: Who do you want to see move into Columbiana Station?

We want to know what you think should open up in this space.

March 2, 2023 
Michaela LeungTrinity Partners
The outside of the Columbiana Station.

Harbison Blvd.'s retail corridor is one of the most dynamic retail corridors in the state.

Photo provided by Trinity Partners

Rise and shine, Cola. Grab your morning coffee and put on your thinking cap — it’s time to be the broker and let us know what you want to see open its doors in Soda City.

Trinity Partners has multiple retail spaces available for lease in Columbiana Station, anchored by Regal Columbiana Grande, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Planet Fitness, and more, with a mix of national and local retailers.

The outside of the retail space available for lease via Trinity Partners.

1005-1201 Bower Pkwy. and 234-301 Harbison Blvd. are available for lease.

Photo provided by Trinity Partners

The 953-61,785 sqft commercial space could be home to a new restaurant, trendy store, entertainment center, or anything your heart desires.

Harbison Blvd.'s retail corridor is bustling with businesses and ready to be home to another. Head to our Instagram to let us know who you want to see move into this space.

Looking for a new space for your own business? Explore more listings from Trinity Partners.*

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SPACE

