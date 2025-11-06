Support Us Button Widget
About You Aesthetics marks 10 years with a fresh move to Forest Acres

Led by experienced, licensed professionals and backed by a board of trusted physicians, this spa offers a range of treatments from corrective skincare to advanced injectables and laser therapies.

November 6, 2025 • 
Michaela Leung
Whether you’re looking to refresh your skin with Botox or relax with a Hydrafacial, your personalized path to rejuvenation awaits.

Photo by Joshua Aaron Photography

New look, new location, same trusted team. After a decade of helping Columbia look and feel its best, About You Aesthetics is celebrating 10 years with an exciting new move to Forest Acres.

The physician-owned medical spa — now open at 4700 Forest Drive Ste. 200-A — is one of the area’s longest-standing med spas, known for providing safe, effective treatments for all skin tones.

From corrective skincare and injectables to laser services, hair restoration, and PRP microneedling, every treatment is backed by experienced, licensed providers and medical expertise. Whether you’re looking for a glow-up with a Hydrafacial, smoothing with Botox or Dysport, or a confidence boost through laser hair removal, About You Aesthetics makes it all about you.

Ready for more excitement? Follow their Instagram for updates, specials, and more. and book your appointment today to experience their new Forest Acres location firsthand.

Learn more + schedule your appointment

