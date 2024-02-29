Business

Discover the charm of Hotel Trundle’s newest expansion: the Flutter Wing on Main Street

Explore The Flutter Wing, Columbia’s newest boutique accommodations that feature the eclectic taste of Hotel Trundle and privacy for guests.

February 29, 2024 
Samantha Robertson
The Flutter

Step inside the newly opened Flutter Wing by Hotel Trundle, located at 1544 Main St. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Hotel Trundle unveiled its latest addition: The Flutter Wing, a collection of five king guest rooms with European flair, including a picturesque bridal suite overlooking Main Street. Located at 1544 Main St., above Drake’s Duck-In, this historic property dates back to 1872 and has been meticulously restored to its former glory.

Speaking of history — when the City Editors toured the property during the restoration process, we were shown a love letter/poem that was found in one of the backrooms. There were other various treasures found inside the historic space like graffiti, old telephone numbers (including a number to The White House), ghost signs from businesses in Soda City’s history, and more.

Flutter Wing

Touring the Flutter Wing with drawings alongside owners, Marcus Munse + Rita Patel | Photo by COLAtoday team

What to expect

In all, the new hotel wing occupies ~2,500 sqft in the building. The Flutter Wing offers a modern yet dreamy style, celebrating the building’s historical details while providing Instagram-worthy accommodations. Bonus: There’s even a skylight where you can lay your head and count the stars.

With separate key fob entry from Main Street, guests experience exclusivity while still enjoying Hotel Trundle’s amenities, including a complimentary hot and local breakfast delivered via room service. Don’t forget about the new 540-sqft outdoor patio upstairs where you can have a drink + overlook a part of Columbia.

The Flutter Wing Hotel Trundle

Grab your complimentary check-in drink and enjoy it on the new 540-sqft patio. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Booking options

The Darling Suite | sleeps two
Coined as the jewel of The Flutter Wing, features one king bed, custom-built furnishings, high ceilings, and a luxurious marble bathroom with Hollywood vanity lighting. Some may say it’s fit for a bride.

The Flutter King | sleeps two, per king
The collection of five king guest rooms is perfect for groups seeking privacy while still enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of downtown Columbia.

Looking for more unique places to stay in and around Columbia? Check out our guide that offers guests a break from traditional accommodations.

