Discover the charm of Hotel Trundle’s newest expansion: the Flutter Wing on Main Street

Hotel Trundle unveiled its latest addition: The Flutter Wing, a collection of five king guest rooms with European flair, including a picturesque bridal suite overlooking Main Street. Located at 1544 Main St., above Drake’s Duck-In, this historic property dates back to 1872 and has been meticulously restored to its former glory.

Speaking of history — when the City Editors toured the property during the restoration process, we were shown a love letter/poem that was found in one of the backrooms. There were other various treasures found inside the historic space like graffiti, old telephone numbers (including a number to The White House), ghost signs from businesses in Soda City’s history, and more.

Touring the Flutter Wing with drawings alongside owners, Marcus Munse + Rita Patel | Photo by COLAtoday team

What to expect

In all, the new hotel wing occupies ~2,500 sqft in the building. The Flutter Wing offers a modern yet dreamy style, celebrating the building’s historical details while providing Instagram-worthy accommodations. Bonus: There’s even a skylight where you can lay your head and count the stars.

With separate key fob entry from Main Street, guests experience exclusivity while still enjoying Hotel Trundle’s amenities, including a complimentary hot and local breakfast delivered via room service. Don’t forget about the new 540-sqft outdoor patio upstairs where you can have a drink + overlook a part of Columbia.

Grab your complimentary check-in drink and enjoy it on the new 540-sqft patio. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Booking options

The Darling Suite | sleeps two

Coined as the jewel of The Flutter Wing, features one king bed, custom-built furnishings, high ceilings, and a luxurious marble bathroom with Hollywood vanity lighting. Some may say it’s fit for a bride.

The Flutter King | sleeps two, per king

The collection of five king guest rooms is perfect for groups seeking privacy while still enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of downtown Columbia.

