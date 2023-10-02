Explore Hotel Trundle’s Flutter Wing with Historic Columbia

Historic Columbia is offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Hotel Trundle’s Flutter Wing — a new set of dreamy-style rooms with European flair — located at 1544 Main St. above Drake’s Duck-In.

The property has a rich history dating back to 1872. The tour provides an opportunity to explore the building’s past and its exciting future. Guests can enjoy complimentary food and beverages on the ground floor before venturing upstairs to see the in-progress Flutter Wing, set to open later this year.

Individual tours of the second floor will be available at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., each lasting approximately 30 minutes. However, attendees can partake in additional historical information and explore the ongoing renovation of Drake’s Duck-In on the first floor throughout the event, which runs from 5:15 to 7:00 p.m.

The tours will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 1 + check out a full list of upcoming events at Historic Columbia.