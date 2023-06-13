Join the Shop Carolina Co-Op

Lowes Foods is rolling out its brand new Shop Carolina Co-Op this summer in Midlands stores.



What is Shop Carolina? Think: A movement to engage, rally, and activate local shoppers to support local growers, producers, makers, and businesses.

Here’s what Shop Carolina members can expect:



Supporting local vendors | Members will receive a Shop Carolina Passport that identifies 10 vendors from the Carolinas and featured products. Members can meet the vendors in-store and purchase featured items to earn a gift at the end of the summer.

Giving back through volunteerism | Members will be invited to give back during monthly events, like farm visits in June, food bank events in July, and in-store candle workshops in August. In September, Lowes Foods will be hosting a ticketed event called “Eat Like a Local,” partnering with local chefs and organizations — and Shop Carolina members get early access to tickets.

Discovering local businesses | Members can use their Shop Carolina Local Guide to find locally-owned and operated businesses, and can receive rewards when they show their guide while supporting those businesses.

How to join:

Head to your nearest Lowes Foods and snag a $35 membership ($75 value) at Guest Services. (Note: Guests must purchase using their Lowes Foods Rewards Card.)

Bonus: New members score a “Welcome to Shop Carolina Kit” when they join, including local treats, your Shop Carolina Passport and Shop Carolina Local Guide, and a calendar of events.

Find your nearest Lowes Foods