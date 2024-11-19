Support Us Button Widget
Airports and Transportation

Allegiant Air is bringing two new nonstop flights to Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)

This spring, Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) will add two new nonstop routes to Florida thanks to one of the largest service expansions in Allegiant Air’s history.

November 19, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
AC-879

Make plans to travel to Florida this coming spring, taking off from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE). | Photo provided by Allegiant

GOUSSE Herve - MasterFilms

Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) announced that Allegiant Air, a Las Vegas-based integrated travel company + airline, is expanding its service with 44 new nonstop routes, including 11 routes to three new cities — one of which will be Columbia. Beginning this spring, look forward to new nonstop routes to Florida.

New routes

Daytona Beach/Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)

  • Date: Flights beginning May 15
  • Fares: One-way fares begin at $39.

Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

  • Date: Flights beginning May 22
  • Fares: One-way fares begin at $49.

“The entire team at CAE is beyond thrilled to have Allegiant begin service at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport to two wonderful Florida destinations,” Kim Crafton, Vice President of Marketing and Air Service Development, said. “Securing a reputable low-cost carrier with brand recognition like Allegiant is a significant win not only for the airport but the entire Columbia region. We look forward to service starting in May of 2025 and know this partnership will be successful and long-lasting.”
Speaking of air travel79.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving this year, according to AAA. If you’re one of the nearly 6 million plane travelers this season, don’t forget to check out our guide to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE).

Nonstop flights

Below is a list of CAE’s current nonstop flights.

Atlanta | Delta Air Lines

Charlotte | American Airlines

Chicago | United Airlines + American Airlines

Dallas/Ft. Worth | American Airlines

New York, NY (LaGuardia) | Delta Air Lines + American Airlines

Philadelphia | American Airlines

Washington, D.C. (Dulles + Reagan) | United Airlines + American Airlines

