Allegiant Air is bringing two new nonstop flights to Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)

Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) announced that Allegiant Air, a Las Vegas-based integrated travel company + airline, is expanding its service with 44 new nonstop routes, including 11 routes to three new cities — one of which will be Columbia. Beginning this spring, look forward to new nonstop routes to Florida.

New routes

Daytona Beach/Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)

Fares: One-way fares begin at $39.

Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)



Fares: One-way fares begin at $49.

“The entire team at CAE is beyond thrilled to have Allegiant begin service at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport to two wonderful Florida destinations,” Kim Crafton, Vice President of Marketing and Air Service Development, said. “Securing a reputable low-cost carrier with brand recognition like Allegiant is a significant win not only for the airport but the entire Columbia region. We look forward to service starting in May of 2025 and know this partnership will be successful and long-lasting.”

Speaking of air travel — 79.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving this year, according to AAA. If you’re one of the nearly 6 million plane travelers this season, don’t forget to check out our guide to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE).

Nonstop flights

Below is a list of CAE’s current nonstop flights.

Atlanta | Delta Air Lines

Charlotte | American Airlines

Chicago | United Airlines + American Airlines

Dallas/Ft. Worth | American Airlines

New York, NY (LaGuardia) | Delta Air Lines + American Airlines

Philadelphia | American Airlines

Washington, D.C. (Dulles + Reagan) | United Airlines + American Airlines