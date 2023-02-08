SUBSCRIBE

Airports and Transportation

Airports and Transportation
How to use the Blue Bikes in Columbia
Step-by-step guide on how to use this alternate mode of city transportation.
February 08, 2023 02:55 PM
Samantha Robertson
The COMET’s Soda Cap Connector bus with Segra Park in the background
Catch a ride on The COMET’s Soda Cap Connector 🚌
Innovista Master Plan
Development
Columbia, SC’s latest development in the Innovista Master Plan
Phase two is complete as Columbia looks forward to phase three.
December 8, 2022
Samantha Robertson
catchthecomet_124042122_214045573438722_1251422160185981608_n (1)
Airports and Transportation
Five local public transit options in Columbia, SC
Ride local 🚌
October 5, 2022
Samantha Robertson
Soda Cap Connector
Airports and Transportation
How to ride the Soda Cap Connector in Columbia, SC
Avoid parking by taking a ride on the Soda City Connector for $1.
September 19, 2022
Samantha Robertson
