Airports and Transportation
Airports and Transportation
How to use the Blue Bikes in Columbia
Step-by-step guide on how to use this alternate mode of city transportation.
February 08, 2023 02:55 PM
·
Samantha Robertson
Sponsored
Catch a ride on The COMET’s Soda Cap Connector 🚌
Sponsored by
a COLAtoday Partner
Development
Columbia, SC’s latest development in the Innovista Master Plan
Phase two is complete as Columbia looks forward to phase three.
December 8, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Airports and Transportation
Five local public transit options in Columbia, SC
Ride local 🚌
October 5, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Airports and Transportation
How to ride the Soda Cap Connector in Columbia, SC
Avoid parking by taking a ride on the Soda City Connector for $1.
September 19, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
