Celebrate International Dark Sky Week

Saturday, April 15 kicks off International Dark Sky Week , an initiative to combat light pollution in cities all over the world. Do you want to see stars over our city — even downtown? Follow these recommendations from the International Dark Sky Association.

Help measure night sky brightness as a “citizen-scientist” with Globe at Night .

Inventory your home lighting by following the IDA checklist — it could be as easy as pointing an upward-facing light towards the ground.

Join the IDSW scavenger hunt. You’ll start by downloading the free hunt card . Record your progress, send the completed card to IDA, and claim some free Dark Sky stickers.

Contact a local government representative and request an official proclamation of IDSW. Awareness matters: Locals like you initiated 23 successful proclamations nationwide in 2022.

Write a letter to the editor of your (second) favorite newsletter, paper, or magazine. No debate skills necessary — just follow the playbook and make a case for dark skies.

Become a Dark Sky Advocate. Want more star parties, dark city walks, and collaboration with local organizations? Help protect the night as a local point of contact for IDA .