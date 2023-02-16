Central Carolina Community Foundation awards $370,000 to local nonprofits

Thanks to Central Carolina Community Foundation, 14 local organizations have received funding to launch projects designed to improve the quality of life in the Midlands.

This year’s Connected Communities grant recipients presented ideas to increase residents’ access to safe places to live and work, healthcare facilities and services, quality job opportunities, affordable housing, recreational areas, and arts and cultural events.

The selected projects are located in Calhoun, Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry, and Richland Counties, but will serve residents in CCCF’s entire 11-county service area. *

