Santa shops at Goodwill

...for more than just tacky Christmas sweaters. 🎄

You know what they say – old is gold. When you’re doing your holiday shopping, don’t sleep on Goodwill, one of our favorite nonprofit partners. (They have more than just ugly Christmas sweaters for your office party – and you won’t even have to leave your couch to look.)

ShopGoodwill.com lets you look at what’s available in Goodwill stores across the nation – and find high-end goods like Louis Vuitton Speedys and vintage typewriters. What? Yep. You can also localize your search, filtering to see what’s available at Goodwill stores specifically in the Columbia area. Pro tip: Do this to avoid pesky shipping costs by picking up the items you ordered in-store.

Why shop at Goodwill? This kind of online shopping actually gives back. Money from donations + purchases helps create jobs + provide job training. (92 cents of every dollar goes to some aspect of program services in the Midlands/Upstate). In 2016, 87% of Goodwill’s revenue was spent directly on its programs, and over 313K+ people nationally (11K+ in the Midlands/Upstate) were placed into employment as a result. Goodwill also provides help to all job seekers (including those with disabilities + criminal backgrounds), providing English language training, child care + other necessary resources for success.

Here are seven of our coolest finds from Goodwill’s online shop locally (available for pick up at a Columbia Goodwill store) + nationally (added shipping cost).

InFocus LP280 Projector | Minimum bid $7.99 | Local pickup | Turn that spare room into a home theater.

Photo courtesy of Goodwill

Michael Kors Key Lock Purse | Minimum bid $35.97 | Local pickup | We pinky swear we won’t tell anyone that you only spent under 40 bucks on this.

Photo courtesy of Goodwill

Collectible VTG Super G Smith-Corona Typewriter | Minimum bid $89.99 | Shipping + handling $10.49 | This funky, electric-blue typewriter might be just the thing for the writer in your life.

Photo courtesy of Goodwill

14K Gold Pearl* Diamond* Necklace w/ Appraisal | Minimum bid $401 | Shipping + handling $6.49 | Goodwill might not be the first place that pops up in your mind when looking for jewelry to gift, but you might just find some *hidden gems* like this one.

Photo courtesy of Goodwill

Krups Type 993A Household Espresso Maker | Minimum bid $7.99 | Local pickup | Become your own barista this winter.

Photo courtesy of Goodwill

40+ Star Wars Collectibles Books Toys DVDs & More | Minimum bid $41 | Shipping + handling $19.35 | Every Star Wars fanatic’s dream.

Photo courtesy of Goodwill

The North Face Wheeled Travel Duffel Bag | Minimum bid $46 | Local pickup | A great price for your travels this holiday season.

Photo courtesy of Goodwill

When I think of holiday shopping, I’ll admit – Goodwill isn’t necessarily the first store that comes to mind. But as an avid online shopper, I can now confidently say that I’m going to add Goodwill to my list of websites to scour for things I definitely don’t need but will probably buy anyway this holiday season.

Happy bidding + buying,

– Anjali and Beth

