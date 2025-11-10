40th Annual Vista Lights returns to Columbia in 2025

You could say the Vista is glowing up — Columbia’s holiday season officially begins with the 40th Annual Vista Lights, presented by Prisma Health, on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 6-10 p.m. in the heart of the Vista.

This beloved celebration brings together art, community, and festive cheer for an evening that truly lights up downtown. Event highlights include:



Vista Lights Artisan Market featuring local artists and makers — perfect for holiday shopping

Open house and showcase of more than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants

Visits with Santa and a family-friendly Kid’s Zone with crafts and face painting

Live music from the Soda City Brass Band and Chris Reed & The Bad Kids

Tree lighting ceremony near Lincoln and Gervais Streets

Plus, you can purchase a commemorative Vista Lights ornament online or in-person at the Columbia SC Visitors Center (1120 Lincoln St.).

Join the community for the official kickoff to the holiday season and celebrate 40 years of Vista Lights magic.

Get the details