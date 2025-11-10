Support Us Button Widget
40th Annual Vista Lights returns to Columbia in 2025

Enjoy a festive showcase at the Vista District Artisan Market, where local artists and makers shine with one-of-a-kind gifts perfect for holiday shopping.

November 10, 2025 • 
Michaela Leung
Stroll the streets, sip something seasonal, shop local treasures at the Artisan Market, and catch that classic tree lighting moment that makes it all feel like the holidays.

Photos provided by Vista Guild

You could say the Vista is glowing up — Columbia’s holiday season officially begins with the 40th Annual Vista Lights, presented by Prisma Health, on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 6-10 p.m. in the heart of the Vista.

This beloved celebration brings together art, community, and festive cheer for an evening that truly lights up downtown. Event highlights include:

  • Vista Lights Artisan Market featuring local artists and makers — perfect for holiday shopping
  • Open house and showcase of more than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants
  • Visits with Santa and a family-friendly Kid’s Zone with crafts and face painting
  • Live music from the Soda City Brass Band and Chris Reed & The Bad Kids
  • Tree lighting ceremony near Lincoln and Gervais Streets

Plus, you can purchase a commemorative Vista Lights ornament online or in-person at the Columbia SC Visitors Center (1120 Lincoln St.).

Join the community for the official kickoff to the holiday season and celebrate 40 years of Vista Lights magic.

