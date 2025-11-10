40th Annual Vista Lights returns to Columbia in 2025

You could say the Vista is glowing up — Columbia’s holiday season officially begins with the 40th Annual Vista Lights, presented by Prisma Health, on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 6-10 p.m. in the heart of the Vista.
This beloved celebration brings together art, community, and festive cheer for an evening that truly lights up downtown. Event highlights include:
- Vista Lights Artisan Market featuring local artists and makers — perfect for holiday shopping
- Open house and showcase of more than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants
- Visits with Santa and a family-friendly Kid’s Zone with crafts and face painting
- Live music from the Soda City Brass Band and Chris Reed & The Bad Kids
- Tree lighting ceremony near Lincoln and Gervais Streets
Plus, you can purchase a commemorative Vista Lights ornament online or in-person at the Columbia SC Visitors Center (1120 Lincoln St.).
Join the community for the official kickoff to the holiday season and celebrate 40 years of Vista Lights magic.