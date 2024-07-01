Support Us Button Widget
5 South Carolina scholarships and grants to know about

Many Palmetto State students pursuing higher education are eligible for Lottery-funded financial assistance.

July 1, 2024 • 
Anne WeberSouth Carolina Education Lottery
Sponsored by
A college graduate posing with his robe on with a dog.

Lottery Tuition Assistance allowed Caden to attend USC Union while obtaining two associate degrees + bachelor’s degree.

Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Education Lottery

Since 2002, most of the South Carolina Education Lottery’s proceeds have been set aside for state-provided scholarships to support students pursuing higher education. We’re talking more than $6 billion in assistance.

Keep reading to find out what’s available and who’s eligible.

📝 Lottery-funded scholarships

South Carolina offers numerous need-based and merit-based scholarships and grants funded (but not decided) by the Lottery, including:

  • SC Hope | $2,800
  • LIFE | $5,000
  • Palmetto Fellows | $6,700 (year 1); $7,500 (years 2-4)
  • Lottery Tuition Assistance | Financial aid varies
  • SC Need-Based Grant | $3,500 (full-time)

🎓 Eligibility requirements

Wondering if you or a student you know is eligible to receive Lottery-funded financial aid? First, applicants must prove South Carolina residency.

Then, students must meet the qualifying criteria for whichever financial aid they’re interested in applying for. The qualifications vary for each scholarship + grant. Think: GPA, test scores, need, and more.

See the specifics

