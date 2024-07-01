5 South Carolina scholarships and grants to know about

Since 2002, most of the South Carolina Education Lottery’s proceeds have been set aside for state-provided scholarships to support students pursuing higher education. We’re talking more than $6 billion in assistance.

Keep reading to find out what’s available and who’s eligible.

📝 Lottery-funded scholarships

South Carolina offers numerous need-based and merit-based scholarships and grants funded (but not decided) by the Lottery, including:



SC Hope | $2,800

LIFE | $5,000

Palmetto Fellows | $6,700 (year 1); $7,500 (years 2-4)

Lottery Tuition Assistance | Financial aid varies

SC Need-Based Grant | $3,500 (full-time)

🎓 Eligibility requirements

Wondering if you or a student you know is eligible to receive Lottery-funded financial aid? First, applicants must prove South Carolina residency.

Then, students must meet the qualifying criteria for whichever financial aid they’re interested in applying for. The qualifications vary for each scholarship + grant. Think: GPA, test scores, need, and more.

See the specifics