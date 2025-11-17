Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
City

A family favorite, season after season

November 17, 2025 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
COLA 11.18 Still Hopes.gif

This dish has been part of the Carter family’s Thanksgiving for generations.

Photos provided by Still Hopes

For Barbara Carter, a Still Hopes resident, Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without her signature cranberry apple casserole — a recipe that has warmed hearts for years.

The dish first appeared on her family’s table when her grandchildren, were just six and four, visiting their mountain home for the holidays. Hoping to serve something they’d love, Barbara reached out to an old friend from her church in Cullowhee, NC, for a beloved fruit-and-oatmeal recipe once served at youth group brunches. The original was lost, but another version soon became a Carter family classic.

Now, her grandson is a sophomore at Clemson, and every Thanksgiving still includes that same casserole — even the year they had to pass it to him over his apartment porch during COVID.

We’re telling you, you won’t have any leftovers with this future favorite.

Add this recipe to your table

More from COLAtoday
Kim_ReFind_241122-27.jpeg
Events
Prepare for the holidays with these local markets and pop-ups
The holidays are just around the corner in Columbia, and these local vendors are offering food, drinks, and decor perfect for each seasonal festivity.
November 18, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Multi 11.14 SC Lottery.gif
Sponsored
From the field to the finish line: LIFE Scholarship alumni making an impact
Sponsored by
Finlay Park Fountain-4113.png
A guide to the grand re-opening weekend at Finlay Park
Explore all 18 acres of the freshly renovated park and enjoy two days of free live music.
November 12, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Peace of Soul employee holding two plates of food
Food
Where to pre-order your Thanksgiving dinner
Allergic to your stove? No problem — here’s where to go.
November 12, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
GatherCOLA-Construction-Nov4-2025.JPG
Food
Gather COLA set to open in December
Gather COLA officially opens Friday, Dec. 5 with a day long celebration that’s even bringing Santa out.
November 10, 2025
Devine Night Out_-4.jpg
City
Kick off the holiday season at Devine Night Out
Devine Street transforms into a holiday block party with shopping deals, live music, food, and snow.
November 10, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
A map of the United States calling out 6AM City's markets.
City
Local news, powered by readers like you
Over the next 10 days, we’re launching a reader-driven campaign to sustain what we do best.
November 10, 2025
 · 
Staff
Screenshot 2025-11-06 at 12.17.43 PM Large.png
City
Craig Melvin’s Columbia homecoming tour
Columbia looked good on national TV this week.
November 6, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Two lion sisters interact playfully on a rocky habitat at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.
Hello and goodbye at Riverbanks Zoo
Get ready to say hello to some new zoo friends and bid farewell to a few others.
November 6, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
GrandWillow_Front View_Rendering.pdf.jpg
Business
A first look at the Grand Willow Hotel planned for BullStreet
Renderings show plans for the seven-story Grand Willow Hotel behind REI in Columbia’s BullStreet District.
November 5, 2025
 · 
David Stringer