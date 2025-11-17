A family favorite, season after season

For Barbara Carter, a Still Hopes resident, Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without her signature cranberry apple casserole — a recipe that has warmed hearts for years.

The dish first appeared on her family’s table when her grandchildren, were just six and four, visiting their mountain home for the holidays. Hoping to serve something they’d love, Barbara reached out to an old friend from her church in Cullowhee, NC, for a beloved fruit-and-oatmeal recipe once served at youth group brunches. The original was lost, but another version soon became a Carter family classic.

Now, her grandson is a sophomore at Clemson, and every Thanksgiving still includes that same casserole — even the year they had to pass it to him over his apartment porch during COVID.

We’re telling you, you won’t have any leftovers with this future favorite.

Add this recipe to your table