A holiday visit worth making

This holiday season, gather at the South Carolina State Museum to immerse yourself in the blockbuster exhibition Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume, created by the Walt Disney Archives, before it closes on Jan. 4.

Featuring 70 authentic costumes from beloved characters like Cinderella and Maleficent, this exhibit invites visitors to explore incredible craftsmanship and storytelling through each outfit.

While you’re there, don’t miss the Áróra planetarium show + Rudolph the Red‑Nosed Reindeer 4D experience for a complete holiday outing.

Start planning your trip