City

A holiday visit worth making

November 18, 2025
Heroes and Villains Exhibition _ Cinderella and FG _ Web.jpg

Holiday magic meets Disney magic in this limited-time costume exhibition.

Photo provided by South Carolina State Museum

This holiday season, gather at the South Carolina State Museum to immerse yourself in the blockbuster exhibition Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume, created by the Walt Disney Archives, before it closes on Jan. 4.

Featuring 70 authentic costumes from beloved characters like Cinderella and Maleficent, this exhibit invites visitors to explore incredible craftsmanship and storytelling through each outfit.

While you’re there, don’t miss the Áróra planetarium show + Rudolph the Red‑Nosed Reindeer 4D experience for a complete holiday outing.

Start planning your trip

Kim_ReFind_241122-27.jpeg
Events
Prepare for the holidays with these local markets and pop-ups
The holidays are just around the corner in Columbia, and these local vendors are offering food, drinks, and decor perfect for each seasonal festivity.
November 18, 2025
David Stringer
Multi 11.14 SC Lottery.gif
From the field to the finish line: LIFE Scholarship alumni making an impact
Finlay Park Fountain-4113.png
A guide to the grand re-opening weekend at Finlay Park
Explore all 18 acres of the freshly renovated park and enjoy two days of free live music.
November 12, 2025
David Stringer
Peace of Soul employee holding two plates of food
Food
Where to pre-order your Thanksgiving dinner
Allergic to your stove? No problem — here’s where to go.
November 12, 2025
David Stringer
GatherCOLA-Construction-Nov4-2025.JPG
Food
Gather COLA set to open in December
Gather COLA officially opens Friday, Dec. 5 with a day long celebration that’s even bringing Santa out.
November 10, 2025
Devine Night Out_-4.jpg
City
Kick off the holiday season at Devine Night Out
Devine Street transforms into a holiday block party with shopping deals, live music, food, and snow.
November 10, 2025
David Stringer
A map of the United States calling out 6AM City's markets.
City
Local news, powered by readers like you
Over the next 10 days, we’re launching a reader-driven campaign to sustain what we do best.
November 10, 2025
Staff
Screenshot 2025-11-06 at 12.17.43 PM Large.png
City
Craig Melvin’s Columbia homecoming tour
Columbia looked good on national TV this week.
November 6, 2025
David Stringer
Two lion sisters interact playfully on a rocky habitat at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.
Hello and goodbye at Riverbanks Zoo
Get ready to say hello to some new zoo friends and bid farewell to a few others.
November 6, 2025
David Stringer
GrandWillow_Front View_Rendering.pdf.jpg
Business
A first look at the Grand Willow Hotel planned for BullStreet
Renderings show plans for the seven-story Grand Willow Hotel behind REI in Columbia’s BullStreet District.
November 5, 2025
David Stringer