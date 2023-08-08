An online school with a focus on career readiness

An education option that prepares students for the future. That’s the goal of Carolus Online Academy, a new, tuition-free online charter school for families in SC.

The innovative curriculum at Carolus prepares students for real-world challenges, guiding them toward a bright and fulfilling future through their early career and college prep programs.

“Our schools’ traditional and alternative pathways play a vital role in shaping the future of SC’s workforce,” says Representative Terry Alexander, SC House District 59. “By providing career readiness programs to our young students, schools like COA equip our students with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in South Carolina’s growing and ever-evolving job market.”

The school’s mission: to empower students by allowing them to discover their own personalized pathways to success. Starting as early as kindergarten, students participate in:



Teacher-guided career learning

Virtual and in-person field trips, plus sessions with guest speakers

Career exploration course — an unparalleled opportunity to learn more about 15+ industries that align with the largest workforce needs in SC (think: hospitality, health and human services, and business marketing).

To promote personalized learning, Carolus instructors are SC certified teachers and counselors who partner with families to provide support tailored to each student’s individual needs, abilities, and interests. Teachers perform ongoing data evaluation to identify students who are mastering the curriculum or those who may need additional support. Plus, the live, virtual class sessions provide real-time feedback and engagement.

With an engaging, accredited curriculum from K12, caring teachers, and innovative career exploration opportunities, Carolus is proud to offer a new environment for students that embraces the idea of career preparation as early as elementary school.

Poll:

Would you consider virtual school for your student? Let us know.

Request more information