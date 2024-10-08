10+ new food options at the SC State Fair

Happy SC State Fair kick-off day, Soda Citizens. With the theme “46 Reasons to Celebrate South Carolina,” the fair will showcase the history, culture, and charm of all 46 counties over 12 exciting days, from Wednesday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 20.

With more than 90 food stands, the SC State Fair is the place for foodies. We’re giving you a preview of some of the new foods you’ll see this year at the fair, in addition to the classics like corndogs, funnel cakes, and Friske fries with vinegar — of course.

What’s new

Mr. Seafood | Think: seafood nachos, salmon bites, po’ boys ...etc.

Deep fried tacos + Mexican twist foods | Think: mexi-mac-and-cheese, rice bowls, and more.

Chipotle chicken bacon ranch sundae | Think: Parmesan fries with green peppers, bacon, and chicken smothered in homemade chipotle ranch.

Strawberry dragonfruit lemonade

Korean corn dog | Think: A corn dog deep fried with mozzarella cheese chunks rolled in panko + French fry pieces, topped with ketchup, mustard, sweet chili Thai sauce, and Sriracha

Deep-fried corn on a stick | Think: Corn on the cob deep-fried with buttermilk after rolled in cornmeal + spices. Topped with mayo, parm, and hot sauce.

Palmetto kettle corn

Peach cobbler funnel cake

Poutine burger | Think: A flame-grilled burger topped with fresh-cut fries, warm cheese curds, and rich gravy, all served on a homemade bun.

Campfire dog | Think: All beef hot dog topped with baked beans + bacon

Deep-fried golden Oreos

Funnel dog | Think: A corn dog wrapped in a funnel cake served with side maple syrup and topped with powdered sugar

Hot dogs, corn dogs, funnel cakes — oh my! | Photo provided by Flock and Rally + The SC State Fair

Pro tip — Oliver Gospel Roastery will be serving limited-time specialty coffees in the Moore Building.

Plan your visit

Thanks to traffic pattern improvements, getting to the fair should be a breeze. Pro tip: if you’re heading in via Shop Road toward downtown, turn left on George Rogers Boulevard and enter through Gate 7 or Gate 10 for the fastest route. The new South Carolina State Fair app will be available for download with interactive maps — including the food map — schedules, and more.