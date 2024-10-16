Support Us Button Widget
Food

Updates on Peak Drift Brewing

Peak Drift Brewing Company is expanding locally + globally, announced a new taproom menu, an shared updates on the brewery.

October 16, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Peak Drift Brewing Facility

Peak Drift production in the state-of-the-art facility

Photo by Lynn Luc and Peak Drift Brewing Company

Our team was invited to an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of Peak Drift Brewing Company’s production facility, enjoyed tastings of its signature beverages, and received an update on Peak Drift’s taproom. Here’s the need-to-know info.

Brewery update

Though initially planning to open a brewery in 2023, the company has shifted its focus to just being a large-scale production facility + distribution center, servicing other breweries throughout the state and distributing craft brews, hard seltzers, and non-alcoholic beverages featuring a line of Delta-9 THC seltzers to SC bars, restaurants, and stores. Smoked, home of the brand’s microbrewery, will serve as the brand’s official taproom on Main Street.

Taproom offerings

Peak Drift Brewing announced a new taproom menu at Smoked. Several food options include Wagyu Hot Dogs, Heritage Burgers, Peak Drift chicken sandwiches, and shareable plates. Guests can now enjoy an elevated seafood-forward dining experience inside or a brewery atmosphere on the patio and lounge out back, featuring 16 taps, the new canned Delta-9 THC seltzers, six-packs to go, and seasonal live music.

Peak Drift patio.png

Trust us, the shareable bites like the smoked burnt ends, sea-smoked dip, and lemon parmesan chargrilled oysters are good. | Photo by COLAtoday team.

Local and global reach

    Fun fact: Peak Drift’s production facility houses the only in-house can printer in the state which services 35 other regional breweries + brews over 35,000 beers per week. The facility has printed over 4.5 million cans since April 2023. Did we mention each can is 100% fully recyclable and customizable for community partnerships and events? The brewery has collaborated with several local nonprofits to create brews + specialty cans, including:

    • Riverbanks Zoo
    • Historic Columbia
    • The Congaree Riverkeeper
    • The Therapy Place Inc.
    • Famously Hot South Carolina Pride

    Bonus — Peak Drift also sources local ingredients + uses in-house fruit processing equipment to bring orchard flavors into its products — think fruity sours.

    Did you know — Peak Drift has recently been picked up by a major UK chain with plans to expand distribution into Denmark and Switzerland? Products brewed within the North Main facility are reaching across South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean through contract clients.

    More from COLAtoday
    Pride NL version.png
    Culture
    Your preview of the Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival
    South Carolina Pride Movement’s Pride Week is in full swing, with the Pride Festival kicking off later this week.
    October 15, 2024
     · 
    David Stringer
    Lexington Steak house NL.png
    Food
    New steakhouse coming to downtown Lexington
    Midlands restaurateurs Steve Cook, Joe Walker, and Ryan Jones are opening a modern steakhouse in Lexington in January 2025, featuring hand-cut steaks, seafood, and seasonal dishes.
    October 15, 2024
     · 
    David Stringer
    Holiday light display Columbia Fireflies segra park
    Events
    Preview of this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights
    This year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights promises to be bigger, better, and brighter. See what packages, food options, and activities are available for the whole family.
    October 14, 2024
     · 
    Samantha Robertson
    Fall in Columbia, SC
    Culture
    Our readers’ local horror date stories
    We get it — dating is scary. Share your horror date stories that still haunt you to this day.
    October 14, 2024
     · 
    Samantha Robertson
    TLW - Diana Kingsbury.jpg
    Events
    Film premiere celebrates the legacy of local musician Aaron Graves
    “Those Lavender Whales & Friends & Family: A Community Concert Film” premieres at the Nickelodeon Theater to honor Aaron Graves’ life and legacy, featuring performances by surviving band members, friends, and family from a June 2023 tribute concert.
    October 11, 2024
     · 
    David Stringer
    Williams Brice
    Play
    Columbia’s most iconic landmarks
    We’re giving you the 411 on the Cola’s landmarks — from the Gervais Street Bridge to Adluh Flour. Learn about their history, fun facts, and just why Soda Citizens and visitors alike find them so iconic.
    October 11, 2024
     · 
    David Stringer
    Vicious Biscuit
    Food
    Recently opened or coming soon restaurants in Forest Acres
    Get ready for more espresso, teas, and baked goods, Soda Citizens. Construction on the Lazy Daisy Coffee Co. coffee shop is supposed to start in the fall and open in early 2025. Check out a handful of recently-opened restaurants in Forest Acres.
    October 10, 2024
     · 
    Samantha Robertson
    State Fair Food.png
    Food
    10+ new food options at the SC State Fair
    You can’t spell friend without fried — This year’s SC State Fair will take place Wednesday, Oct. 9, and run through Sunday, Oct. 20.
    October 10, 2024
     · 
    Samantha Robertson
    MAD PEFORMER.jpeg
    Events
    Get ready for the MAD Festival in Kershaw County
    The MAD Festival in Kershaw County is a five-day festival celebrating music, art, drama, and dance.
    October 9, 2024
     · 
    David Stringer
    Storm Water Studios-8271.jpg
    City
    This, not that: Alternatives for popular Cola attractions
    Looking for things to do, but keep running across the same old stuff? Check out these local-approved (not-so) hidden gems.
    October 9, 2024
     · 
    David Stringer