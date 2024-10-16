Updates on Peak Drift Brewing

Our team was invited to an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of Peak Drift Brewing Company’s production facility, enjoyed tastings of its signature beverages, and received an update on Peak Drift’s taproom. Here’s the need-to-know info.

Though initially planning to open a brewery in 2023, the company has shifted its focus to just being a large-scale production facility + distribution center, servicing other breweries throughout the state and distributing craft brews, hard seltzers, and non-alcoholic beverages featuring a line of Delta-9 THC seltzers to SC bars, restaurants, and stores. Smoked , home of the brand’s microbrewery, will serve as the brand’s official taproom on Main Street.

Taproom offerings

Peak Drift Brewing announced a new taproom menu at Smoked. Several food options include Wagyu Hot Dogs, Heritage Burgers, Peak Drift chicken sandwiches, and shareable plates. Guests can now enjoy an elevated seafood-forward dining experience inside or a brewery atmosphere on the patio and lounge out back, featuring 16 taps, the new canned Delta-9 THC seltzers, six-packs to go, and seasonal live music.

Trust us, the shareable bites like the smoked burnt ends, sea-smoked dip, and lemon parmesan chargrilled oysters are good. | Photo by COLAtoday team.

Local and global reach

Fun fact: Peak Drift’s production facility houses the only in-house can printer in the state which services 35 other regional breweries + brews over 35,000 beers per week. The facility has printed over 4.5 million cans since April 2023. Did we mention each can is 100% fully recyclable and customizable for community partnerships and events? The brewery has collaborated with several local nonprofits to create brews + specialty cans, including:



Riverbanks Zoo

Historic Columbia

The Congaree Riverkeeper

The Therapy Place Inc.

Famously Hot South Carolina Pride

Bonus — Peak Drift also sources local ingredients + uses in-house fruit processing equipment to bring orchard flavors into its products — think fruity sours.

Did you know — Peak Drift has recently been picked up by a major UK chain with plans to expand distribution into Denmark and Switzerland? Products brewed within the North Main facility are reaching across South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean through contract clients.