Forest Acres is welcoming a new locally-owned coffee shop early next year. Introducing, Lazy Daisy Coffee Co.

The new shop is set to serve handcrafted coffee beverages like espresso drinks, cold brews, specialty lattes, and an assortment of teas, and fresh baked goods. It will be located at 4615 Forest Dr., inside the Cardinal Crossing development next to Lowes Foods + Ascend Studios.

The cafe will be 1,380 sqft featuring an indoor seating area and an 800 sqft pet-friendly patio. Follow the new coffee shop on its social media pages — Instagram and Facebook — to stay up-to-date on development.

Other coffee shop options near the Forest Acres neighborhood include 7Brew + Clutch Coffee Bar offering grab-in-go cups of Joes. Interested in local coffee? We have a guide for that. Explore 25+ local coffee shops while you wait for another cozy spot to open.

A cone in the sky outside of Handle’s Ice Cream in Forest Acres. | Photo by COLAtoday

Other recently opened or coming soon restaurants in Forest Acres

Groucho’s | Hoping to reopen in January, the Forest Acres Groucho’s location has been closed since the summer of 2023.

Chubby’s Burgers | Starting as a food truck in 2020, the restaurant has grown in popularity for its smash burgers and cheesesteaks. The recently opened spot features an order-at-the-counter kiosk and offers pickup, delivery, and catering options.

Handel’s | Handel’s is one of Cola’s newest ice cream spots, offering a variety of custom flavors. City Editor David tried the Graham Central Station flavor + recommends it for those who enjoy a little crunch in each bite.

No Name Deli | The City of Forest Acres will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 9:30 a.m. for No Name Deli’s second location. This location offers patio seating.

TakoSushi | This Southwestern-Sushi restaurant opened a new location in the Forest Park Shopping Center, anchored by Lowes Foods.

Vicious Biscuit | This brunch restaurant opened in the former Pizza Joint location and is currently serving pumpkin bites, pumpkin cream pancakes, and other seasonal treats.