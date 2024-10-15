Support Us Button Widget
Food

New steakhouse coming to downtown Lexington

Midlands restauranteurs Steve Cook, Joe Walker, and Ryan Jones are opening a modern steakhouse in Lexington in January 2025, featuring hand-cut steaks, seafood, and seasonal dishes.

October 15, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Lexington Steak house NL.png

Steve Cook, Ryan Jones, Joe Walker, and Brian Boyer outside of the new steakhouse coming to downtown Lexington.

Photo by Forrest Clonts

A new steakhouse is set to open in January 2025 in Lexington, in the former Alodia’s Cucina Italiana spot, which closed earlier this year. The project is led by Midlands restaurateurs Steve Cook, Joe Walker, and Ryan Jones.

“Our vision is to create a modern take on the classic steakhouse — upscale yet approachable,” Cook said.”

What to expect

The restaurant will feature hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, homemade pasta, and seasonal dishes. Renovations are currently underway, with Boyer Construction preserving the building’s historic features. The restaurant will include a main dining room, private areas, and year-round outdoor seating.

Meet the owners

  • Steve Cook — Owner of Saluda’s, Il Bucato Pizza, and Arroyo Tacos and Tequila in Columbia, Cook brings decades of local culinary expertise.
  • Joe Walker — Multi-location owner of Marco’s Pizza, Molto Vino, and Scooter’s Coffee, Walker offers experience in developing unique restaurant concepts.
  • Ryan Jones — Former general manager of Hall’s Chophouse in Columbia, Jones contributes operational expertise to the project.

Stay tuned for more details including the name and menu, to be announced soon.

More from COLAtoday
Pride NL version.png
Culture
Your preview of the Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival
South Carolina Pride Movement’s Pride Week is in full swing, with the Pride Festival kicking off later this week.
October 15, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Holiday light display Columbia Fireflies segra park
Events
Preview of this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights
This year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights promises to be bigger, better, and brighter. See what packages, food options, and activities are available for the whole family.
October 14, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Fall in Columbia, SC
Culture
Our readers’ local horror date stories
We get it — dating is scary. Share your horror date stories that still haunt you to this day.
October 14, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
TLW - Diana Kingsbury.jpg
Events
Film premiere celebrates the legacy of local musician Aaron Graves
“Those Lavender Whales & Friends & Family: A Community Concert Film” premieres at the Nickelodeon Theater to honor Aaron Graves’ life and legacy, featuring performances by surviving band members, friends, and family from a June 2023 tribute concert.
October 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Williams Brice
Play
Columbia’s most iconic landmarks
We’re giving you the 411 on the Cola’s landmarks — from the Gervais Street Bridge to Adluh Flour. Learn about their history, fun facts, and just why Soda Citizens and visitors alike find them so iconic.
October 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Vicious Biscuit
Food
Recently opened or coming soon restaurants in Forest Acres
Get ready for more espresso, teas, and baked goods, Soda Citizens. Construction on the Lazy Daisy Coffee Co. coffee shop is supposed to start in the fall and open in early 2025. Check out a handful of recently-opened restaurants in Forest Acres.
October 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
State Fair Food.png
Food
10+ new food options at the SC State Fair
You can’t spell friend without fried — This year’s SC State Fair will take place Wednesday, Oct. 9, and run through Sunday, Oct. 20.
October 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
MAD PEFORMER.jpeg
Events
Get ready for the MAD Festival in Kershaw County
The MAD Festival in Kershaw County is a five-day festival celebrating music, art, drama, and dance.
October 9, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Storm Water Studios-8271.jpg
City
This, not that: Alternatives for popular Cola attractions
Looking for things to do, but keep running across the same old stuff? Check out these local-approved (not-so) hidden gems.
October 9, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
DSC04262-scaled.jpg
Government
Updates on the progress of restoring the historic Columbia Canal
Since the historic flooding in 2015, the Columbia Canal has needed repairs. The City of Columbia + Columbia Water held a briefing to share how the restoration will be done by December 2027.
October 8, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson