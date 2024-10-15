New steakhouse coming to downtown Lexington

A new steakhouse is set to open in January 2025 in Lexington, in the former Alodia’s Cucina Italiana spot, which closed earlier this year. The project is led by Midlands restaurateurs Steve Cook, Joe Walker, and Ryan Jones.

“Our vision is to create a modern take on the classic steakhouse — upscale yet approachable,” Cook said.”

What to expect

The restaurant will feature hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, homemade pasta, and seasonal dishes. Renovations are currently underway, with Boyer Construction preserving the building’s historic features. The restaurant will include a main dining room, private areas, and year-round outdoor seating.

Meet the owners

Steve Cook — Owner of Saluda’s, Il Bucato Pizza, and Arroyo Tacos and Tequila in Columbia, Cook brings decades of local culinary expertise.

Joe Walker — Multi-location owner of Marco’s Pizza, Molto Vino, and Scooter’s Coffee, Walker offers experience in developing unique restaurant concepts.

Ryan Jones — Former general manager of Hall’s Chophouse in Columbia, Jones contributes operational expertise to the project.

Stay tuned for more details including the name and menu, to be announced soon.