Sponsored Content
City

Brookland Commons: Redefining retirement on your terms

April 2, 2026 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
brookland commons april.jpg

Independence, connection, purpose: Your next chapter starts here.

Photo provided by Brookland Commons

Retirement doesn’t have to look like the old clichés. At Brookland Commons, independence, purpose, and lifestyle design come first. It’s for people who want to shape their future, not just move into it.

Residents enjoy:

  • Freedom and independence: Make your own choices every day
  • Active, social living: Friends, hobbies, and events designed for engagement
  • Purposeful planning: A community built for those who think ahead
  • A lifestyle you control: Shape your environment and daily routine

Picture mornings exploring new passions, afternoons connecting with friends, and evenings in a space you helped create. This is a community for people ready to embrace an intentional, full, and vibrant next chapter.

Curious if it’s a fit? Get in touch to explore your future.

Learn more

More from COLAtoday
Soda City Market-4243.png
Small Business
Local love: COLAtoday’s guide to reader-recommended small businesses
Put your money where your community is and help us create a guide to small businesses by submitting your favorite local spots and sharing this page with a friend.
April 2, 2026
 · 
Laura Figi
Conagree National Park
Events
Catch Congaree’s fireflies glow
Enter the lottery for a chance to experience Congaree National Park’s synchronous firefly display.
April 1, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Godspeed GIF.gif
Food
Editor’s Pick: Godspeed opens in Five Points
April 1, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Cola Chefs.jpeg
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
March 30, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Congaree Riverfront Aerial-full.jpg
Riverfront vision takes shape
Columbia kicks off public input on a 100-acre Congaree Riverfront District with a meeting on Wednesday, April 1.
March 26, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Three people are working together in what appears to be a warehouse or workshop with doors and windows. Two individuals wear blue "volunteer" shirts, while one person in a hoodie uses tape and a marker. They seem to be organizing or preparing materials for a project.
Culture
Where to make spring cleaning donations in Columbia
Doing some spring cleaning and have items to donate? Check out these 14 spots in the Columbia area accepting clothing and supply donations.
March 25, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Read Freely Entrance.jpeg
Festivals
Columbia’s newest book festival is turning the page to year two
Columbia’s book festival returns Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29 with author talks, panels, and events across downtown venues.
March 23, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
COLAroseshower.png
BizBrief
Women leaders making waves in Columbia
We asked our readers which women leaders in Columbia business are making history today — you nominated local CEOs, founders, and entrepreneurs shaping the region’s future.
March 19, 2026
 · 
Cat George
Three Notch'd-9925.png
Food
Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants in Columbia
Dining in Columbia is always a fresh experience, with new restaurants popping up all the time — and more on the way.
March 18, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Koger Center Live Outside Large.jpeg
Arts
Free concerts return to Koger Center lawn
Free concerts return to the Koger Center lawn this year with 10 Levitt AMP shows spanning spring Saturdays and fall Thursdays.
March 17, 2026
 · 
David Stringer