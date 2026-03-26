Riverfront vision takes shape

Columbia kicks off public input on a 100-acre Congaree Riverfront District with a meeting on Wednesday, April 1.

March 26, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Congaree Riverfront Aerial-full.jpg

A bird’s eye view of the area that will become the Congaree Riverfront District. | Photo provided by Congaree Riverfront District Project

Columbia’s riverfront plans are moving out of the idea phase — and into public input.

“This is your riverfront,” Mayor Daniel Rickenmann said as the city begins gathering feedback on the Congaree Riverfront District. The first public meeting is set for Wednesday, April 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Senate’s End.

What to know:

  • The plan focuses on a 100-acre riverfront district along the Congaree River
  • It would link Riverfront Park to Granby Park with expanded greenway access
  • The vision goes beyond a park, with future development like housing, retail, or hotels part of the conversation
  • No designs are finalized — this phase is about shaping priorities before anything is drawn up
  • The meeting will gather feedback on recreation, public space, environmental preservation, and neighborhood connections

Who’s involved:

  • Field Operations (the firm behind NYC’s High Line) is leading the master plan
  • A $5 million commitment from the Boyd Foundation helped move the project forward

Residents can also follow along or share input online as planning continues.

More from COLAtoday
Three people are working together in what appears to be a warehouse or workshop with doors and windows. Two individuals wear blue "volunteer" shirts, while one person in a hoodie uses tape and a marker. They seem to be organizing or preparing materials for a project.
Culture
Where to make spring cleaning donations in Columbia
Doing some spring cleaning and have items to donate? Check out these 14 spots in the Columbia area accepting clothing and supply donations.
March 25, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Read Freely Entrance.jpeg
Festivals
Columbia’s newest book festival is turning the page to year two
Columbia’s book festival returns Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29 with author talks, panels, and events across downtown venues.
March 23, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
COLAroseshower.png
BizBrief
Women leaders making waves in Columbia
We asked our readers which women leaders in Columbia business are making history today — you nominated local CEOs, founders, and entrepreneurs shaping the region’s future.
March 19, 2026
 · 
Cat George
Three Notch'd-9925.png
Food
Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants in Columbia
Dining in Columbia is always a fresh experience, with new restaurants popping up all the time — and more on the way.
March 18, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Koger Center Live Outside Large.jpeg
Arts
Free concerts return to Koger Center lawn
Free concerts return to the Koger Center lawn this year with 10 Levitt AMP shows spanning spring Saturdays and fall Thursdays.
March 17, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Image from iOS (3)
City
Celebrating Women’s History Month through art in Columbia, SC
Women’s History Month is in full swing in Columbia — here are a few ways to support local women in the arts.
March 17, 2026
 · 
Samantha Robertson
ensor_keenan_house.jpg
Arts
Knight Foundation awards $280K to Columbia arts and civic engagement projects
Six Columbia organizations receive $280,512 from the Knight Foundation to support arts programming, Finlay Park activation, and civic engagement initiatives.
March 16, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_5630 Large.png
Sports
The return of the Capital City Bombers
The Fireflies revive the Capital City Bombers at Segra Park July 10–12 with throwback merch, promotions, and Columbia baseball history.
March 12, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
A ruby-throated hummingbird with green feathers on its back, black wings, and a red throat. It's perched on a tree branch.
Culture
When and where to spot hummingbirds in Columbia
Birds like the ruby-throated hummingbird will be appearing in Columbia in the spring — find out where you can go to catch a sighting.
March 12, 2026
 · 
Michael Beausoleil
William Starrett receiving the Order of the Palmetto.jpg
Arts
Ballet leader honored on stage
South Carolina Ballet’s William Starrett received the Order of the Palmetto during the company’s 65th anniversary performance.
March 11, 2026
 · 
David Stringer