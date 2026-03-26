Riverfront vision takes shape

Columbia’s riverfront plans are moving out of the idea phase — and into public input.

“This is your riverfront,” Mayor Daniel Rickenmann said as the city begins gathering feedback on the Congaree Riverfront District. The first public meeting is set for Wednesday, April 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Senate’s End.

What to know:

The plan focuses on a 100-acre riverfront district along the Congaree River

It would link Riverfront Park to Granby Park with expanded greenway access

The vision goes beyond a park, with future development like housing, retail, or hotels part of the conversation

No designs are finalized — this phase is about shaping priorities before anything is drawn up

The meeting will gather feedback on recreation, public space, environmental preservation, and neighborhood connections

Who’s involved:

Field Operations

A $5 million commitment from the Boyd Foundation

Residents can also follow along or share input online as planning continues.