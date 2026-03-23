Culture  Festivals

Columbia’s newest book festival is turning the page to year two

Columbia’s book festival returns Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29 with author talks, panels, and events across downtown venues.

March 23, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Read Freely Entrance.jpeg

The entire main branch will be activated for the annual book festival. | Photo by Read Freely Fest

The evening features live music from Admiral Radio and 2 Slices, plus hands-on art, workshops, and creative activities filling the library after dark — from zine making and collage to an open mic with Soda City Poetry and a community mural in progress.Book it to Richland Library this weekend to check out Read Freely Fest as it returns for year two.

The festival runs Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29, activating every corner of Richland Library Main — inside and out — with a full weekend of author talks, panels, live music, and a zine fair.

Overdue

Kick off Read Freely Fest on Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. with Overdue, an 18+ after-hours celebration.

The evening features live music from Admiral Radio and 2 Slices, plus hands-on art, workshops, and creative activities that fill the library after dark — from zine-making and collage to an open mic with Soda City Poetry and a community mural in progress. Food and drinks will be available from Curiosity Coffee Bar.

Author talks

On Saturday and Sunday, go beyond the page with author discussions across three stages: the main stage, auditorium, and theater. The schedule is packed with more than 20 sessions throughout the weekend, including headliners:

Kennedy Ryan — Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., main stage
Tiffany D. Jackson — Saturday, 2:30–3:30 p.m., auditorium
Drew Lanham — Sunday, 11 a.m.–12 p.m., main stage
Sadeqa Johnson — Sunday, 2–3 p.m., main stage

Festival Map Read Freely 2026 Large.jpeg

Here’s the map so you don’t miss a think. | Image by Read Freely Fest

Book sales

Browse the exhibitors to discover curated selections of books, handcrafted goods, and art. Local independent bookseller All Good Books will help you find your next favorite read while showcasing books by the event’s authors. You can also venture into Indie Author Alley to meet local authors and purchase their books.

On Saturday + Sunday, the Richland Library Friends and Foundation Book Sale will pop up in the library’s rear parking lot. Search for pre-owned books and take them home by the bagful.

Food, fun, and entertainment

If you’re just going to Read Freely Fest for the authors, you’re only getting half the story. Aside from Overdue, the whole festival is family-friendly, with kid’s activities in the Children’s Room on Saturday + Sunday.

Throughout the weekend, you’ll find plenty of interactive fun like creative workshops, poetry readings, yard games, and group discussions. Live music will also take the stage, with performances from The Morel Support Group, Angela Easterling, Brittany Turnipseed, and John Fowler.

Don’t forget to fuel up during the festival — local food trucks will be on-site on Saturday + Sunday.

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