Cities most like Columbia, according to AI

We asked ChatGPT which travel destinations are most similar to Cola. See what the artificial intelligence program said.

July 5, 2024 • 
David StringerMitch Hooper
AI COLA.png

Would you recognize this AI rendering of the Columbia skyline?

Image courtesy of Canva

With peak summer tourist season, we’ve got travel on the brain. Some people might be looking to escape to the other side of the world — may we suggest one of our sister cities — while others might be looking for a quick weekend getaway. Either way, it can be nice to find a little familiarity wherever you roam.

We asked ChatGPT to help us find travel destinations similar to Cola. Here’s what the artificial intelligence program said.

Important note: Anything written by AI will be in italics for clarity.

Knoxville TN.png

This AI rendering of Knoxville does have a few similarities to Cola.

Image courtesy of Canva

Which US city is most like Columbia, SC?

Knoxville, TN

Educational Institutions | Knoxville, like Columbia, is home to a major university (University of Tennessee), which significantly influences the city’s culture, economy, and vibrancy.

Downtown Revitalization | Both cities have undergone significant downtown revitalization, focusing on enhancing public spaces, promoting local businesses, and creating vibrant, walkable urban areas.

Cultural and Outdoor Activities | Knoxville and Columbia both offer a rich array of cultural and outdoor activities, including music festivals, art galleries, and proximity to natural attractions like rivers and parks.

Adelaide, Australia COLA COMBO.png

An AI imagination of Adelaide, Australia and Cola.

Image courtesy of Canva

Which international city is most like Columbia, SC?

Adelaide, Australia

Educational Institutions | Adelaide, like Columbia, is a major educational hub with multiple universities and colleges, contributing to a vibrant student population and academic culture.

Cultural Festivals and Events | Both cities host numerous cultural festivals and events throughout the year, promoting arts, music, and community engagement, such as the Adelaide Festival and Columbia’s various music and arts festivals.

Green Spaces and Outdoor Activities | Adelaide and Columbia both offer extensive green spaces and outdoor activities, including parks, botanical gardens, and access to nearby natural attractions, fostering an active and nature-oriented lifestyle.

Now it’s your turn. What cities have you visited that were most like Columbia? Tell us.

