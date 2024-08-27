Support Us Button Widget
Clemson and USC are facing off in the ultimate rivalry competition

Who will come out on top in the 2024-2025 Palmetto Series — the Tigers or the Gamecocks?

August 27, 2024 • 
Anne WeberSouth Carolina Education Lottery
It’s rivalry season here in South Carolina, which means the SC Education Lottery Palmetto Series is back and the competition is on.

Since 2002, the Lottery has raised more than $8.3 billion to support education in our state, with Clemson and USC students receiving 350,000+ lottery-funded scholarships and grants. As the official sponsor of the Palmetto Series, the Lottery is giving us even more ways to support the Tigers or Gamecocks (you choose).

🏈 How it works

This school year, Clemson and USC will battle it out to rack up points. Whenever their teams face off, no matter the sport, the winner earns a point. So yes, cheer extra hard during the rivalry games.

Two more points will be awarded to the school with the most current recipients of the LIFE and Palmetto Fellows scholarships. The community can help, too — more on that soon.

Whichever team earns the most points at the end of the season will take home the Palmetto Series trophy and bragging rights. Psst... The Tigers most recently won, but it was close.

🏆 Join the fun

Want to help your favorite team snag more points? Buy a $5 Carolina Jackpot or Clemson Jackpot scratch-off ticket and enter it in the Second-Chance Promotion. The school with the most entries will earn a point. Oh, and you’ll also have the chance to:

🗓️ Rivalry games

Mark your calendars for these highly-anticipated match-ups between Clemson and USC. Remember: The winner of each game earns a point in the Palmetto Series.

Stay tuned for more game announcements. Think: Baseball, tennis, women’s basketball, and more.

Support your favorite team

